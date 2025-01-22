‘Showered with Cards’; Richford resident overwhelmed with birthday love

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Dora Brind, of Richford, N.Y., celebrated her 90th birthday on Jan. 4. An anonymous individual had placed a request in The Owego Pennysaver’s Readers Column asking readers to send birthday cards to Dora, and, in turn, Dora was astounded to receive a total of 66 cards.

Most of the cards flowed in from Tioga County, but Dora expressed a special fondness for 12 cards that were sent to her from the Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She appreciates the kind gesture and mentioned she doesn’t believe she knows anyone there, and further noted, “The Vestal residents signed their first names, and all of those cards were handmade and lovely.”

Born in neighboring Caroline, N.Y., in Tompkins County, Dora married and moved to Richford. Dora is thankful to still live in the same home that her husband Ed built in 1962. He passed away in 2018.

For her special birthday, 19 family members gathered together for a meal and to reminisce, with one granddaughter surprising her from North Carolina. Dora is extremely proud of her family, which consists of her children, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Dora’s message and words of wisdom are summarized by, “Keep going! Don’t stop!”

Despite facing some health concerns along the way, Dora keeps going.

She bowls in a senior league on Wednesdays and is quite active with the Richford Congregational Church. It’s at the church that you will find her cleaning weekly or helping with the monthly soup and salad meals, along with other activities.

One specific activity she mentioned is greeting and checking in people during Food Giveaways at the church.

Dora exclaimed, “Whether it’s rain, sleet, hail, or snow, I’m there!”

However, she mentioned she might reconsider if the outside temperature is bitterly cold.

It’s obvious that Dora loves her community and she enjoys giving back.

Dora chuckled a bit when she recalled one individual who asked her something to the effect of, “Why do you continue to clean the church at age 90?”

Dora’s reply, she said, was simply, “Well, the Good Lord needs a clean house, too.”

Additionally, she mentioned that the activity helps her stay active. She also anticipates the weekly delivery of The Owego Pennysaver at the church.

Dora concluded, “Thank you for all of the birthday cards. I enjoy life, and I have lots of friends, and I couldn’t live without the Good Lord.”