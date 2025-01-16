Tioga County Property Transactions

On Dec. 30, 2024, property located at 34 Ball St., Village of Waverly, from Joseph Gregory to Waverly Silber LLC for $900,000.

On Dec. 30, 2024, property located at 347 Dawson Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Rosario Medcalf to James and Corrine Timian for $482,000.

On Dec. 30, 2024, property located at 13 Brookside Ave. West, Town of Owego, from Deutsche Band National Trust Company As Trustee to Salvatore Peretore II for $86,000.

On Dec. 31, 2024, property located at 5069 Gaskill Rd., Town of Owego, from Peter and Mary Beth Gamba to Michael Gamba for $200,000.

On Dec. 31, 2024, property located at 517 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from First Grantor: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, As Trustee Of By Atty In Fact, to S&B Home Solution LLC for $58,000.

On Dec. 31, 2024, property located at 207 Clinton St., Village of Waverly, from Steven Burlingame to Katherina Allen-Biza for $162,000.

On Jan. 2, 2025, property located at 119 Delphine St., Village of Owego, from Dale English to John Penatello for $165,000.

On Jan. 2, 2025, property located at 25 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Susan Johnson By POA, Audra Marks As POA, and Eric Johnson to Craig Ward for $42,500.

On Jan. 2, 2025, property located at 736 Tobey Rd., Town of Owego, from Anne Raible to Erica and Emanuel Gallo for $340,000.

On Jan. 3, 2025, property located at 7 Exeter Dr., Town of Owego, from Max and Julia Robertson to MD Bepari, Razia Sultana, Tonni Islam, and Siam Ahmed for $280,000.

On Jan. 3, 2025, property located at 11 Wilcox Estates Dr. Lot #6, Town of Barton, from Patricia McCloe Individually and as POA, Duane McCloe, and Gary and Marlene McCloe By POA to Eleven38 Industries LLC for $37,000.

On Jan. 3, 2025, property located at 494 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Jonathan and Carla Lutcher to Sarah Carr for $225,000.

On Jan. 3, 2025, property located at 1 Deerfield Dr., Town of Owego, from Zachary Fish to Christopher and Aislinn Rivera for $380,000.

On Jan. 3, 2025, property located at 37 Railroad Ave., Town of Berkshire, from Konstantina Ontivero to Bret Welch for $48,000.

On Jan. 6, 2025, property located at 453 Carmichael Rd., Town of Owego, from Lary Sr. and Linda Hyde to Michael and Lori McDonough for $200,000.

On Jan. 6, 2025, property located at 30 Bridge St., Village of Newark Valley, from Isaiah Prior and Juliana Evangelista to Dawn Downey and Caren Sessions for $215,000.

On Jan. 6, 2025, property located at 11442 St Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Dorothy Hilliar to Michelle, Vernon II, Eric, & Danielle Gehm for $75,000.

On Jan. 6, 2025, property located at 374 Rhodes Rd., Town of Owego from Walley Associates LLC to Christopher & Emily Stashko for $400,000.

On Jan. 6, 2025, property located at 113 Coddington Rd., Town of Candor, from Kevin & Ricky Gillette to Richard Armstrong for $134,000.

On Jan. 7, 2025, property located at Day Hollow Road, Town of Owego, from Tracy Zacharyas and David Brunnabend II to Nicholas Chernega for $1,000.