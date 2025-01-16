Readers’ Column for the week of January 12, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages.

If you are struggling with drinking, AA is always available to help. Call the AA Hotline in Tioga County, N.Y. at 1-800-307-4285.

~

Just a note to say that the Dec. 29 issue of The Owego Pennysaver is the best one I have ever read, and I have been following the paper for many years. Congratulations to John Ricklefs for a delightful look into the past of the jail. Wendy’s adorable article on the elf is just sweet fun. Joann Walters always provides thoughtful information about the area. Sebby Truesdail, Marty Borko, Greg Zyla, and the articles on the Holiday Concert and Valley Harmony added further interest. This issue is what one could wish for in any good and helpful community paper. Other articles, obituaries, and even some good advertisements are appreciated. If you would just eliminate the mean-spirited, often ignorant, and misinformed parts of the Reader’s Column, one could say this is a great little paper. Certainly, reader thoughts should be relevant, but only if they are written as letters to the editor with names attached. It is disheartening to witness the consistent gullibility, hatefulness, and offensiveness displayed by some individuals week after week, year after year!

~

As a resident of Candor, I am concerned about the poor condition of Honeypot Road. There are 1-2 foot snow drifts in multiple areas that remain untreated for extended periods. While I understand the challenges posed by wind, the drifts I encountered today occurred in calm conditions and should have been addressed, especially since school was in session and buses have to get through it too. Additionally, I’ve noticed that the road is currently being plowed solely down the center, leaving the sides untouched. This worsens the problem, especially since many drivers already tend to cross the centerline. I sincerely hope that road maintenance improves for the remainder of the winter.

~

I enjoyed reading the comments about Newark Valley government from last week. If you look at the recent controversies (windows for the municipal building, a grant for private property improvement, etc.) there is a common denominator: lack of transparency. It does not benefit anyone, and this has been a longstanding pattern without any change in course. Please folks, become more open and transparent. Include both negative and positive news in the village newsletter.

~

I would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the couple who stopped to help me (I wish I knew their names), along with the OPD and Owego ambulance for their prompt response to my emergency on Saturday morning. While walking my dog, I hit a big patch of black ice. Down I went. Couldn’t get up. The lady who stopped very calmly helped my dog until a neighbor could take him home. Two OPD officers stayed with me, waiting for the ambulance. Becky and Mike were wonderful in the ambulance, taking me to the ER. Fortunately, only bruises, nothing broken. Many thanks to you all!

~

In Nichols, could the owner of all the chickens and roosters please keep them in their own yard and off the main road? There are eight hens, big brown ones, black ones, and three roosters. They are quite a nuisance. People keep braking for them and slowing down. I don’t want to hit them, but they’re all over the road and other people’s yards. If you would, please fence them in your own yard. Thank you.

~

Good question for all you smart Pennysaver readers out there. I have bird feeders. I keep finding chickens, roosters, and hens coming in from somewhere to eat. Can the birds transfer disease to the chickens, can the chickens transfer disease to the birds? Just wondering because they’re eating in the same spot and scratching. I can’t seem to keep them out of my yard; it’s quite absurd, you know. So, any thoughts on the subject out there?

~

I’m unsure why the Legion members are putting in so much effort to keep their sign. They should return it. It does not work well. It’s very difficult to read. Hopefully, they will be able to receive a refund.

~

Thank you, New York State, thank you, Town of Barton. One-story, one-bedroom home, $6,575 taxes for a lot that’s not even an acre, a lot. It’s just a lot! $6,575 taxes. Thank you, New York State, you are disgusting! Somebody is filling their pockets. This can’t be, people take a look around. I tell you all the time. Look at these houses, it’s appalling!

~

I’d like to give a big thank you to the mail carriers who diligently deliver our mail every day, regardless of the weather conditions. Thank you!

National Political Viewpoints

Republican lawmakers began posing their families for Christmas cards with everyone holding a semi-automatic weapon. As Joshua Kaplan reported in ProPublica yesterday in a deep dive into the world of a mole who embedded himself in the world of today’s right-wing paramilitaries, leaders in that system now include “doctors, career cops and government attorneys.” “Sometimes they were frightening, sometimes bumbling,” Kaplan wrote, but “always heavily armed. It was a world where a man would propose assassinating politicians, only to spark a debate about logistics.” — Heather Cox Richardson, January 5, 2025

~

Musk, who is he? He was not on the election ballot! He’s not even a U.S. citizen. Crazy leads to crazy. Get some common sense. Musk is not doing this for free for his good friend, Donald. What is he going to get from all of this? Canada? Greenland? Panama? Maybe Russia will take both of them.

~

ALL government-elected officials MUST be held accountable! LIES DO NOT CUT IT. You lie to Americans, get voted in, then you do not remember what you said. Sounds like someone is out for HIMSELF!

~

WOW! My Social Security COLA will pay for the $5.49 a dozen for eggs per week it’s now costing. That leaves $0 to apply toward everything else. Thanks a lot.

~

President Carter, a man of integrity, ethics, and honor, respected around the globe, is something dearly missing in our so-called politicians in office today.

~

On Jan. 20, President Trump and his Cabinet of millionaires, billionaires, and criminals will make changes to our federal government that will benefit them, not the average citizens. The wealthy will receive tax breaks, the environment will suffer in the name of greed, our public education will be negatively impacted, and we will import well-educated cheap labor so we don’t have to educate our own citizens. What an embarrassment. The threats and demands have already begun. Enjoy the upcoming four years of chaos and pain.

~

It was sad to hear of President Carter’s death on Dec. 30. Although he will not go down in history as a good president, he will undoubtedly be remembered for his long life, long marriage, his dedication to his church, reliance on his faith, and numerous other accomplishments. WHAT a contrast to Joe Biden who used his “friend’s” death as a means to take jabs at President Trump. Joe Biden, who made a fortune as a public servant by selling access to the American government. Not to mention the man who was unable to stand trial for his abuse of the information in the files he illegally took from the government and was allowed to continue as president, even though he has been on vacation or simply hidden for months.

~

I love this column, but I am amazed that many people still express opinions based on misinformation from the mainstream media. Making statements that suggest or directly claim that Elon Musk is the President-elect is incredibly foolish. Please pay attention. Elon Musk has volunteered, along with Robert Kennedy, to investigate the MASSIVE WASTE OF OUR TAXPAYER MONEY and then advise President Trump of their findings so he can make recommendations to Congress on cuts that can be made. I know this is unpopular with Democrat politicians who profit from overspending, but I genuinely believe that regular Democrats who are employed or rely on Social Security or retirement would be pleased to stop funding wasteful expenditures with their tax dollars.

~

So, our President-elect has decided that we should take over Canada and make it the 51st state. He has also refused to rule out using our military to take over Greenland and the Panama Canal. Additionally, he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico. I’m actually surprised he hasn’t yet said he will rename them Trumpland, The Trump Canal, and The Gulf of Trump. I can understand why he is so fond of Vladimir Putin.

~

Can someone please explain to me how falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 payment to a porn star you slept with while cheating on your third wife just after she had delivered your son falls under the official acts of the presidency? And then tell me why you feel this moral character is what you want in the person who represents our country?

~

If Joe Biden really wants to get even with Schumer, Pelosi, and others who have pushed him out, stop all of the federal money to that Green Deal crap. Let them complain and whine because their interests lie in financial investments. Be honest with the American people and reveal the true nature of this situation. This was created by Al Gore and John Kerry because they didn’t win the presidency. They didn’t want to get a real job, so they initiated this foolishness instead. Look at what’s happening to our nation’s homeland, getting destroyed by those solar panels, eyesore-looking trash everywhere you look, all due to baseless claims.

~

I find it interesting that every time Biden gives a news report, they always do it in front of the airplane with it running so nobody can hear what he’s saying because of the background noise.

~

Biden did nothing to help with the high inflation in 2022. So yes, he should be blamed; he made it worse. Maybe Americans could have handled the high inflation if they did not have to foot the bill for all the illegals Biden allowed to cross into our country. So why do I care about worldwide inflation? Biden’s job was to provide policies that helped Americans live the life they had become accustomed to under President Trump. But no worries, those Trump days are just around the corner.

~

Conservatives once championed free markets and the rule of law. Now they face a candidate who promises a reign of tariffs, cronyism, and a systematic purge of perceived enemies. Our economic vitality depends on stable institutions, not on an executive’s vendettas. That’s a quote from Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project.

~

Come on, Joe Biden, do the right thing once in your lifetime; stop all funding to the Green Deal. Stop all government funding. No more federal funding for that nonsense and come clean with the American people. Tell the people what it’s really all about. It’s not about the climate. There’s nothing wrong with the climate; be truthful with the American people for once in your life and tell them. It’s all about the big shot politicians with money invested in that.

~

Listening to the coverage of Jimmy Carter’s funeral and comparing it to what we will have on Jan. 20. Jimmy Carter lived according to the Bible as best he could, like all Christians do, and believed in it. The other person probably has never read the Bible. Jimmy Carter married to his wife for 77 years, while the other person, three marriages so far, and probably more affairs than we know. Jimmy Carter built homes for the poor, regardless of their color. The Trump family is guilty of blatant discrimination in rentals. Jimmy Carter laid the groundwork for the Camp David Accords. Trump is looking to dominate countries that are our allies.

~

Soon, King Trump and Queen Melania will return to the White House. King Trump always had someone holding an umbrella over his head when they were outside. The King and Queen of England hold their own umbrellas, but our new King and Melania will use the service for all their needs. By the way, when they leave the White House this time, please check all the items they are taking. This will be their final time, so they will clear out the White House of everything they possibly can. Thank you.

~

You ever wonder how all these Trump voters believed all of his lies. Just look at Fox News. Let’s listen to Fox News once during that terrorist attack in New Orleans. They are lying the day after, claiming that the man who recently purchased the truck was an undocumented immigrant, which he was not. He was born in this country, he was an army veteran. And then they said the truck crossed the Mexican border the day before. That was 100% a lie too. They totally took the story and just changed it to Trump. They were attempting to please Trump, and you all listened to him. You listen to Fox News, it isn’t news, it’s Fox propaganda. That’s proven facts right there!

~

Biden just doesn’t get it. He just signed into law giving 3,000,000 more Americans full Social Security who apparently have been getting along without it, and they also get huge pensions. In 2035 benefits will be reduced by 20%. Well, it’ll come well before that with this new ruling.

~

There have always been questions about Musk’s immigration status, with very murky facts. But as I read so much more about what he says about his education, background, beliefs, they’re all murky and have been disproven. Yes, he is a billionaire, and yes, he is running our country. Those are the only facts that are true. Another immigration fact, Melania Trump was granted an Einstein Visa. Look up that visa. Very questionable why she got it. She was a lingerie model! The party with cruel immigration resolve is okay if you’re white, rich, and, well, questionable service to our country.

~

The Democrats are still in so much denial it’s actually funny to watch, and I must admit, I’m going to miss Biden shaking hands in the air and waving to cornfields.

~

Everybody is saying Jan. 20 cannot come soon enough. It should have been the very next day after the election. This country is in such a mess, and Biden just keeps making things worse. The Inauguration should have been the Wednesday after President Trump was reelected.

~

On Jan. 6, power was peacefully transferred from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. There was no bickering, whining, complaining, or attacking of police officers, and all that good stuff. That just tells me that the Democrats are the only grown-ups in the world of rule. What the hell is wrong with you Republicans? If you don’t get your way, you throw temper tantrums.

~

I, like every other American, should be mad as hell. These billionaires surrounding Trump are telling us how we’re going to live the rest of our lives. They say we’re going to go broke. We’re not going broke because of spending. We’re facing financial difficulties because the wealthy are paying minimal or no taxes. This is a significant issue in our nation; whenever substantial tax cuts are implemented, our deficit decreases, creating the impression that further cuts are necessary. It is high time we work towards creating a fairer economic environment in this country, or else we may face civil unrest.