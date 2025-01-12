Gallery Forty-One announces its January Member of the Month

Gallery 41 is pleased to feature Pat Stacconi as its January Member of the Month. According to the gallery, Pat has always been fascinated by the art of mosaics. She is a retired elementary school teacher, and upon retiring, Pat decided to take classes to learn the techniques. Ever since, she has enjoyed creating a variety of both functional and decorative mosaic pieces.

Her one-of-a-kind items are composed using a diverse assortment of materials including tiles, glass, and vintage china.

When Pat isn’t in her studio creating her imaginative artwork, she can be found enthusiastically teaching students at Kopernik Observatory and Science Center in Vestal, N.Y.

The entrance of the gallery has a new look. Stop by and visit them at their 41 Lake St. location in Owego and browse the new mosaic décor by Pat Stacconi at Gallery Forty-One.

January hours for the gallery are the first and third Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, or call (607) 687-2876.