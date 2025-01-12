Ed Nizalowski to speak at Forest Owners’ potluck lunch on January 18

On Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, Ed Nizalowski will speak at the annual Potluck Dinner on his many observations and items found in the woods.
Ed Nizalowski is a director at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. with the meal starting at 2 p.m. at Broome County Cooperative Extension, 840 Front St., Binghamton, N.Y.
Beverages and a sheet pizza will be included along with the dish to pass offerings. Please bring table service.
Please call Steve at (607) 902-4090 to let him know you will attend. This will allow them to plan for seating and beverages.
