Tioga County Property Transactions

On Dec. 23, 2024, property located at 91 Pine Knoll Rd., Town of Owego, from Thomas, Geralyn, Patrick Smith and Mary Shunk to Armand Zeibari for $179,000.

On Dec. 23, 2024, property located at 134 Perrine Rd., Tioga, from Peter III and Melanie Burke to Candace Moreau for $359,900.

On Dec. 23, 2024, property located at 26 Wilcox Estates Dr., Lot 18, Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Patricia McCloe Ind. and As POA to Joseph and Alexis Passarelli for $42,000.

On Dec. 23, 2024, property located at Portion of 142 Lindloff Road, Town of Owego, from Ellen Balmer to David Benninger Jr. for $180,000.

On Dec. 24, 2024, property located at 204 Glenbrook Ct., Town of Owego, from Marie Kessler to Frederick and Geena Mocniak for $200,000.

On Dec. 26, 2024, property located at 10 Ann St., Village of Candor, from Karen Edwards to Thomas Edwards for $125,000.

On Dec. 26, 2024, property located at 242 Barton Rd., Town of Owego, from Louis and Pamela Marion to Amber Ladue for $135,000.

On Dec. 27, 2024, property located at 12326 Rt. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Borelli-Korchak-Bracken to A and J Assets LLC for $290,000.