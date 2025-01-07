‘A small deed that makes a big difference’

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The community is invited to lend a hand and donate blood by joining Owego Free Academy senior Lexi Gunther for a blood drive scheduled on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in the BoardRoom of the OA Schools District Office, located at 5 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, N.Y. The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Lexi is hosting a blood drive to help those in need, with assistance from her OFA Volleyball teammates.

Blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities. Donors are needed to help ensure that trauma victims, surgery patients, and those being treated for cancer or other serious diseases have access to the blood products they need.

Lexi noted that the Red Cross provides about forty percent of our nation’s blood and blood components, all from generous volunteer donors.

Lexi has been a key advocate and supporter of OFA Blood Drives during her entire four years of high school. Recently, she visited the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Johnson City, N.Y., where she picked up materials for her blood drive and also learned about their processes.

Lexi, who has donated blood herself, remarked, “It’s an awesome opportunity to assist the Red Cross,” and added, “I feel good about knowing that I can play a role in saving someone’s life.”

The Red Cross cannot always meet demand, however, because only about three percent of age-eligible people donate blood yearly. Hence, new donors are always welcome.

An interesting fact, according to the Red Cross; about 45 percent of people in the U.S. have Group O blood (positive or negative). Type O negative red cells can be given to patients of all blood types. And, because only seven percent of people in the U.S. are Type O negative (also known as the universal blood type), it’s always in great demand and often in short supply.

To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit RedCrossBlood.org. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Walk-ins will also be welcome at the Jan. 10 event.

To help speed up the donation process, the completion of an online health history questionnaire is required. You can find the questionnaire at RedCrossBlood.org/rapidpass.

When you arrive for your donation appointment, confirming your identity is required at check-in. Have on hand your blood donor card, or a driver’s license. Or, without a license, you will need to provide two other forms of identification.

Individuals who are 17 years old in most states (or 16 with parental consent where permitted by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in good health, may be eligible to donate blood.

Lexi shared that all donors who donate at the Jan. 10 Blood Drive will receive a complimentary gift. After donating, blood donors are asked to remain on-site for observation, but only for a brief time. Snacks, water, and juice will be available.

The OFA Volleyball team brought home a regional title in November and earned a spot in state play. Although they did not achieve the state win, they did earn a prestigious Women’s Team Sportsmanship Award.

Lexi commented, “The regionals were an amazing experience, and to receive the Sportsmanship Award is fitting because we, as teammates and friends, are all uplifting and encouraging, on and off the court.”

Looking ahead, Lexi has a desire to further her education at college and is considering a degree in business. The OA Career Center has been a helpful resource in her journey, and during the fall, she was involved in coordinating a Career Shadow event for OFA juniors and seniors, where 28 area businesses participated.

If you give blood between Jan. 1 and Jan. 26, you are automatically entered for a chance to win an exciting trip for you and a guest to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans! Trip includes travel, hotel, a $1,000 gift card, pre-game activities, and more. Terms apply. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl to learn more.

Lexi further commented, “I’ve always loved helping people, so I encourage all to consider giving blood. It’s a small deed that makes a big difference.”