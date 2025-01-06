Ready or Not, Here They Come – RSV & Flu!

Contributed by Katie Wait, Tioga County Public Health Educator —

Winter is here, which means cold and flu season is just starting to ramp up. While many viruses are spreading, Tioga County Public Health wants to remind the public about two viruses that are increasing this season: RSV and flu.

As of Dec. 18, 2024, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald declared that influenza is prevalent across New York State, with 23,313 positive flu cases across 60 counties.

Many people are familiar with influenza (most commonly known as the flu). The flu can cause mild to severe illness, and for those at highest risk, may lead to death. The most common symptoms are fever (or feeling feverish/ chilly), cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, tiredness, and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea.

The flu is spread by droplets when people who are sick cough or sneeze. Flu can also be spread less commonly by touching objects or surfaces that have the virus on them, and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others from the flu. The flu vaccine can be found at your primary care office, a walk-in clinic, or your local pharmacy! It’s not too late to get vaccinated.

Respiratory syncytial virus (commonly known as RSV) is another respiratory virus that is on the rise. RSV also causes mild, cold-like symptoms; however, RSV is of particular concern for infants and older adults. RSV is difficult to distinguish from other common colds or respiratory viruses. It spreads in the fall and winter with other colds and the flu, and usually peaks in December and January. RSV is spread similarly to the flu, such as when someone who has RSV coughs or sneezes near you, when you touch surfaces with the virus on them, or when you have direct contact with the virus, like kissing the face of a child with RSV.

There are currently three groups that can receive an RSV vaccination – older adults, infants, and pregnant women. The purpose of vaccinating pregnant women is to provide protection for their newborn baby. For more information on timing and the most appropriate RSV vaccine for you, speak with your healthcare provider.

There are several additional ways to help protect yourself from the flu and RSV, including good handwashing, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, staying home while sick, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and eating a healthy, balanced diet.

To learn more about the flu and RSV, visit cdc.gov/fluandcdc.gov/rsv.