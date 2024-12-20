St. Paul’s Episcopal Church offers Blue Christmas Service

The season of Advent and Christmas is meant to be full of anticipation, hope, and joy. The familiar church services lead us through the season in anticipation of the coming of our savior. Everywhere we go, there is joyous Christmas music, holiday lighting, and the busyness of the season.

Holidays are a time for fellowship and friendship with those you love. However, for many bereaved families, it is also the time of year when they remember the ones in their lives who have died. For many people, the approaching Christmas holiday does not bring with it the joy and happiness that is advertised on television or in greeting cards. These people may be facing a holiday after the death of a loved one or after a divorce.

If you’re mourning a loss this Christmas, the holiday glam and seasonal lights can make you feel terrible. Many people will begin their plans for the holiday this year without someone who has been a part of their holiday memories for most, if not all, of their lives.

We all find different ways of coping. Some of us grieve at Christmas by keeping extremely busy so we have less time to think. Others grieve by withdrawing or even getting away for a while. Whatever the grief process is, we must accept it. Only the individual themselves know what they need to do to “get through” the holidays.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, with The Reverend Trula Hollywood, will provide a service on the longest night of the year, Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m. The church is located at 117 Main St., Owego. The service will include candle lighting as a Litany of Remembrance and fellowship time after the service.

St. Paul’s also has a lovely Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. with Christmas Carols and a Christmas morning service at 10 a.m. Visit www.stpaulsowego.org for more information.