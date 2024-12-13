Early Owego Announces SantaLand December14 and 15

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, the Early Owego Antique Center will present its third year of “SantaLand,” a modest glimpse into the department store’s heritage, from noon to 3 p.m. both days. Bring your children for a visit with Santa, who will be located on the main floor, and then take a quick walk upstairs to see the Lionel trains go round and round.

Traditionally, years ago, the Owego Murray Company presented a Lionel display as well as Santa throughout the holiday season. The EOAC display does not rival those of days gone by, but they truly hope it will give the children of today some sense of the excitement that adults felt back then.

Be sure to bring your camera.

To add to the holiday season excitement, this year the EOAC will have live piano music during the “SantaLand” timeframe on the recently acquired Wellington upright piano, an instrument that has been gaining recognition for its marvelous tone and touch. No wonder, the Wellington was built by, and cataloged just below, the famous Cable brand.

Early Owego offers two floors of quality antiques and collectibles that make perfect gifts. This year, try “experienced” gifts that offer history, memories, and value.

The Early Owego Antique Center is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Christmas Eve, and closing at 3 p.m., and then reopening on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.

You can learn more at www.earlyowego.com. EOAC is located in the heart of downtown Owego, and on the corner of Main and Lake Streets.