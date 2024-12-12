Open Door Mission lends a helping hand during the holiday season

The Open Door Mission, located at 425 North Ave. in Owego, is in full gear with its outreach efforts for the holiday season.

On Dec. 13, from 2-5 p.m., the Open Door Mission will be hosting its annual toy giveaway. Children aged zero to 13 are invited to the Open Door Mission with their parents or guardian to pick up a toy!

The Open Door Mission will also be hosting a grocery giveaway on Dec. 14. Those that are signed up will receive a free turkey along with everything needed for a holiday meal. Visit the Open Door Mission Facebook page for more information and the link to sign up.

As a reminder, the Open Door Mission is distributing coats for free through its Outreach Department.

Donations are always needed and appreciated. Visit www.theopendoormission.com for ways to help, or call (607) 687-1121.