Downtown Merchants combat hunger

By Wendy Post —

The Historic Owego Marketplace merchants in downtown Owego are helping in the battle against hunger this holiday season. From now until Dec. 23, the shop owners will be collecting cash to benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry.

Stop downtown and get some holiday shopping done, stop for a break at one of Owego’s eateries, or take in the storefronts that are decorated in a holiday theme. Experience the nostalgia of Christmas’s past, while doing your part to combat hunger.

In 2023, TCRM, located at 146 Central Ave. in Owego, saw 605 unique households visit their food pantry. In 2023 they also served 173 families with Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, assisted eight households with ramps and repairs, distributed a line of credit to 58 families through the Farmers’ Market Initiative, coordinated yard work for 46 senior citizens during their spring cleanup, served 88 families during their August free food giveaway, assisted 34 teens with back to school clothing, distributed 159 toys to children, and provided financial assistance to 221 unique families.

Also, in 2023, six children were sponsored by TCRM at a week-long overnight camp at Mapleridge Ranch. In addition, over 200 volunteers contributed over 5,000 hours of service.

To learn more about TCRM, you can visit their new facility on Central Avenue, call them at (607) 687-3021, or visit www.tcrm.org.

To learn more about the shops and restaurants in downtown Owego, visit www.owego.org.