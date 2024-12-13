Holiday Music and Dinner at the Owego Elks Lodge

The Owego Elks Lodge will be serving a holiday meal for the community and Lodge members on Friday, Dec. 13, from 5-6 p.m. or until sold out. The in-house cooks will be serving a delicious dinner of freshly cut ham steaks paired with a creamy sweet potato casserole, and fresh roasted green beans. For dessert, indulge in a pineapple upside-down cake made from scratch.

Dinners are available for pick-up or dine-in starting at 5 p.m. that Friday.

Accompanying the dinner hour is musical entertainment from the Owego Free Academy Chamber Choir. Directed by choral director Megan Burrell, this wonderful group of talented singers will bring holiday cheer and delight to the evening, singing traditional and contemporary holiday music.

Everyone in the community is invited to this dinner. Membership is not required. Dinners cost $12 each. It is highly suggested to pre-order your meals by calling the Lodge at (607) 687-1039 by Monday, Dec. 9. Please leave a message with your name and phone number.

Meals that day can be purchased pn a “first come, first served” basis. They are likely to sell out, so arrive early. Payment can be made at the time of the dinner with cash, check, or charge.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in the village of Owego. All proceeds from this dinner go to the Building Fund. The Lodge provides an affordable place for events, meetings, dinners, and community gatherings.

They have finished replacing the roofs of the buildings. Now, extensive work must be done on the porches to make them safe for the members and the public to use.

For more information about the Building Fund or the Lodge in general, call (607) 687-1039.