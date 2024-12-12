Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 25, 2024 through Dec. 1, 2024 there were 157 calls for service, 17 traffic tickets were issued, one mental health hold was reported, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Nicholas R. Quinn, aged 35, of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor). Quinn was transferred to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Nicholas R. Quinn, aged 35, of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for possession of a firearm in the third degree (D felony), three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor), and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the second degree – scales (misdemeanor). Quinn was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Michael W. Brodfuehrer, aged 45, of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor), aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content above 0.18% (misdemeanor), Operating a Motor Vehicle with suspended registration (misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree (misdemeanor), failed to yield to an emergency vehicle (violation), Operating a Motor Vehicle without insurance (violation), Uninspected Motor Vehicle (violation), and passed a red signal (violation) following a traffic stop on Fifth Avenue. Brodfuehrer was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Cristi L. Martin, aged 52, of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Operate Motor Vehicle out of Ignition Interlock Restriction (Misdemeanor), and Failing to Dim High Beam Headlights (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Martin was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Brandi L. Winslow-Crawn, aged 43, of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on Southside Drive. Winslow-Crawn was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.