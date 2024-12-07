Forensics, ammunition, and DNA take center stage in Rath murder trial; Prosecution presents evidence and calls witnesses to the stand

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The murder trial of 34-year-old Thomas Rath continued at the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego, N.Y. on Thursday, with the prosecution presenting witnesses who testified about the recovery of evidence, the autopsy, the decomposed state of Rath’s body, and the injuries that were discovered, post-mortem.

On trial is 48-year-old Angelo Baez, one of three charged with first-degree murder. He is now on trial, charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and an intimidation charge in the case involving the kidnapping, torture, and murder of 34-year-old Thomas Rath. The 34-year-old was taken from his camp in Ithaca in May of 2023, his body found in a shallow grave off of Ekroos Road in Candor, N.Y. in August 2023.

Joseph M. Howell was found guilty last month of these charges. Jonathan Glennon, aged 31, is the third person facing similar charges. Glennon was recently extradited from the state of Maine to Tioga County, where he is awaiting trial.

On Thursday, Investigator Tim Mones, with Troop C’s Forensics Identification Unit, took the stand for the prosecution. Investigator Mones was tasked with accompanying the searches at several locations, including Angelo Baez’s apartment on Floral Avenue in Ithaca and 70 Benjamin Hill Rd. in the town of Newfield. Forensics were also conducted in and around the shallow grave on Ekroos Road where Rath’s body was found in August 2023.

Found during the Ithaca apartment search were zip ties similar to those used to bind Rath when he was taken from his camp in the area known as “The Jungle” in Ithaca in May of 2023.

The prosecution also utilized its witness to present evidence collected at the home on Benjamin Hill Road and the shell casings recovered on Ekroos Road. The investigator described, in detail, the various magazines found, the different live shells and spent shells. He explained the differences in the caliber of the ammunition and how they operate in a weapon. The investigator found a magazine with three chambers empty and one with a live round left in it during the Benjamin Hill Road search. Weapons were also found.

At Ekroos Road, an Aug. 3, 2023 search, and upon the discovery of Rath’s body, also led to the discovery of 9mm casings. A return to the scene on Aug. 7, 2023 uncovered more casings.

Through the investigation, as Mones testified, they were able to match up the spent shells with some of the live ones found earlier, and during the home search.

The forensic unit went back down to Ekroos Road in September to retrieve more of Rath’s remains for the anthropologist as they needed to reconstruct Rath anatomically to offer the best picture of what happened. Some of his bones were still missing.

Defense Attorney Amanda Kelly, upon cross-examination, pointed to a red zip tie used on a sneaker in an earlier photo presented as evidence, questioning the discovery of those in Baez’s apartment. She also questioned the investigator about the guns found and whether any tests were done on them to link them with the ammunition found at Ekroos Road.

The next witness that took the stand on Thursday was Dr. Robert Stoppacher, a forensic pathologist. Dr. Stoppacher conducted the autopsy of 34-year-old Thomas Rath.

According to Dr. Stoppacher, upon receipt of Rath’s remains, they were “nearly-completely skeletonized.” There was no skin, or organs, just bones that were also present within the clothing. A DNA profile was able to be developed with tissue that remained and a tooth found.

Examining Rath’s clothing, a hooded winter jacket, gray sweatshirt, t-shirt, jeans, underwear, and one sneaker, Dr. Stoppacher discovered defects and holes, as well as pieces of lead in the clothing. The defects, he noted, were all in the same areas on the clothing and were circular, approximately 1/4 to 3/8-inches in diameter.

A photo was shown to the jury of Rath’s remains when they arrived. It was evident from the photo that much work was required by the forensic anthropologist and pathologist to make a determination on the cause of death, which in this case Dr. Stoppacher testified to be “caused by guns.”

Dr. Stoppacher also testified about other injuries to Rath that were discovered through his pathology. There were many fractures to Rath’s skull and face, one in his shoulder, a fracture of his right femur, and another fracture near the bottom of his spine. When X-rays were taken of Roth’s body, bullet fragments were also found. His skull was in fragmented pieces, with portions missing.

With all of the evidence found during the examination and investigation, Dr. Stoppacher concluded and testified that gunshot wounds caused Rath’s death.

The trial continues on Friday with further testimony from prosecution witnesses. Once presented, the defense will call any witnesses and present to the jury before closing arguments, which are expected next week.