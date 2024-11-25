Letter: Beware of the penalty

Dear Editor,

I have been a resident of Apalachin for over 57 years and have never been late with a Town of Owego utility bill, until last August. My 79 year old wife, with worsening memory issues, forgot to send the payment. She did send the payment one day after the past due date.

The town received the payment within the first week after the due date. They returned our check and a notice that stated a $176 penalty. I thought the penalty was a little steep.

So, I went to the town to complain. The explanation was that the utility bill would be added to my property tax, plus a 10% late charge and a $150 administration fee. For me, that amounts to $176 on a $260 utility bill.

I asked how, why, and when this was implemented. The short answer was that the town board passed the rule a couple of years ago because of habitual late payers, with no exceptions.

Why only a $150 administration fee, why not $250? They could make any amount they wanted. All heart, that town board! It just seems over the top to me. I have no problem paying and understanding a late charge, but for some, be AWARE!

Sincerely,

Frazier Vail

Apalachin, N.Y.