Owego’s Evergreen Cemetery unveils improvements; Parking, paving, and hiking enhanced; cemetery open for burials

By Wendy Post —

On Friday, Nov. 8 Friends of the Evergreen Cemetery gathered with the public to celebrate recent renovations at the cemetery. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated recent improvements, and guests were guided to the peak and the monument at Sa Sa Na Loft for a reception and meet-and-greet with those involved in the projects.

Improvements, thanks to donors and the hard work of DPW and cemetery volunteers, included the creation of a walking trail along the ridge of the wooded area, the expanded view from SA Sa Na Loft, the new parking area at the summit, and the repaving of the main loop around the cemetery, starting at the entrance and looping back to the entrance.

Specifically, the changes include a new parking lot near the “Sa Sa Na” Monument, allowing the cemetery to reopen for burials, as well as a new walking trail added by the Sa Sa Na Monument for visitors to learn about the cemetery and the people buried there.

The improvements were made possible by the Evergreen Cemetery Committee of the Village of Owego, the Friends of Owego Evergreen, and a generous donation from Les Wagner and the Wagner Foundation.

The labor for projects such as the guard rail, the roof on the Mortuary Chapel, the parking lot next to the Chapel, the new parking at the summit, and paving done by Paul Reeves is overseen and assisted by the Village of Owego DPW crew.

Les Wagner, who attended last Friday’s ribbon-cutting at the cemetery, was pleased with the improvements.

Wagner, who is researching the history of Owego’s prominent families, developed an interest in Evergreen Cemetery through this research.

“We’ve got a beautiful cemetery here with a lot of history,” said Wagner. “The improvements will make the cemetery easier to access and will help preserve things.”

Special thanks for the 2024 projects are extended by the Evergreen Cemetery Committee to Les Wagner, Fred Ulrich and the Village DPW crew, Wagner Lumber, Lopke Rock Products, and Dave Boland.

The cemetery is always looking for volunteers, and the

Friends are actively seeking grants and recognition to support continuous enhancements. To learn more about the cemetery and its improvements, or how you can get involved, visit https://villageofowegony.gov/boards___committees/evergreen_cemetery/index.php.