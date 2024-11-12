November Artists in Residence: Joseph Carlough and Katie Haegele; Presented by Cloud Croft Studios and the Tioga Arts Council

Cloud Croft Studios and the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced the November Artists in Residence: Joseph Carlough and Katie Haegele. During their stay, Carlough and Haegele will offer a free Record Making Workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 6–9 p.m., and an Artists’ Talk on Friday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. All are invited.

Joe Carlough, runs Displaced Snail Quality DIY Zines & Records, a small publisher and DIY record label. To date, Carlough has created over 36,000 copies of 320 unique books & zines, and over 4,000 cassettes and records of 60 releases from artists Spencer Moody (Murder City Devils), Joe Jack Talcum (The Dead Milkmen), lauren.napier, and more. Recently, his work consists mostly of learning to use two different record lathes, a 1937 Presto 6DSP and a 1947 Rek-O-Cut Challenger, to create vinyl records one at a time in his home studio.

Carlough is one half of Consonant Collective with his partner Katie Haegele, and together they’re curating On the Record Poetry, a series of poetry chapbooks with accompanying records by different poets. The pair will also steward the East Falls Zine Reading Room (EFZRR), a collection of over 1,600 catalogued zines. His first book, The Queer Affirmations Coloring Book, was published by Microcosm Publishing, and his second book Queer Horror: New Perspectives on the Chilling and Macabre is due out in 2025, also through Microcosm.

Here’s a rad interview he did with WXPN’s The Key, a feature about his cassettes in the Sunday Edition of the Philly Inquirer, a quarantine check-up with Magnet Magazine, a guest appearance on NPR’s The Colin McEnroe Show about the recent cassette revival, and an episode of WHYY’s Movers & Makers in which he talks about the EFZRR. In 2019, he was hosted for a reading by DobraVaga, a zine gallery under the umbrella of the Kino Šiška Centre for Urban Culture in Ljubljana, Slovenia. In 2022, Carlouugh spent a month living in Gröndalshús in Reykjavík, Iceland, as part of the UNESCO City of Literature writing residency. It was their first visiting writer’s duo! They returned a year later to tour with Ukrainian musician Make Like a Tree and to release the projects they’d completed at the residency. In 2023, Carlough attended the Vienna Fanzineist Art Book & Zine Fair.

To learn more about Carlough, visit www.displacedsnail.com.

Katie Haegele is a writer and artist from Philadelphia. She is one half of Consonant Collective with her partner Joe Carlough, and together they collaborate with other writers and artists to produce zines, records, books, and performances.

Katie has been an enthusiastic participant in the zine community for over 20 years. In 2003 she created her first zine, a cut-and-paste collection of found poems called Word Math, and after bringing it to the Philly Zine Fest and meeting the wonderful artists there, she was hooked. Since then, she has published many more titles and taught zine workshops to individuals of all ages. Together with Joe, she runs the East Falls Zine Reading Room, a library with a cataloged collection of around 1,600 zines and artist books. View the catalog here. In 2023, Katie had a solo show at Dobra Vaga Gallery in Ljubljana, Slovenia, featuring work from one of her zines: a collection of erasure poetry called Softening is an invitation just to look. You can view some of the pieces on her website, https://www.thelalatheory.com/softening. Alongside her zine work, Katie has worked as a professional writer for many years. She has written personal and critical essays for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bitch Magazine, Utne, The Millions, and other publications. She has also published several books. Her most recent book is a collection of visual, meme-like poems called Spiritbox, which has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. In 2024, Microcosm Publishing will release her book Cat Party!, an anthology of stories, drawings, comics, photos, and song lyrics all about cats by more than 60 contributors.

Katie looks forward to talking about zines, poetry, and maybe even cats with the Tioga community.

For more information about this and other TAC programs, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.