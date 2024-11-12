Athens Senior Citizens hold October meeting

The Athens Senior Citizens met on Oct. 9 at noon for their luncheon meeting at the Athens Wesleyan Church.

The president, Ten Benjamin, gave the invocation, and they all recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. The meal was enjoyed by all with macaroni and cheese, taco salad, beans, veggie casserole, fruit tray, veggie tray, apple pie, donuts, cookies, and much more.

There were 26 members and three guests, Lou and Shirley Tice and Dale Jarvis.

Ted began the meeting at 12:45 with Ginny Malone giving the secretary and treasurer reports; all were accepted and approved. The vice president, Burt Cole, drew the door prize winner. Raffle winners were Marsha McCormick, Frank Malone, and Larry Raymond. They had two birthdays on Oct. 9 – Pam Truesdale and Gary Shangraw.

They received thank-you cards from Helen McCloe’s church and Bob Whipple’s family. Wade Jacobson, with his keyboard from the Dean Goble Country Band, provided the entertainment. His music song list was Welcome To My World, It Is No Secret What God Can Do, Stop The World And Let Me Off by Eddy Arnold, For The God On The Mountain Is Still The God In The Valley written by Linda Randle, Don’t Look So Say I Know It’s Over, Blackboard To My Heart by Charlie Pride and Chrystal Chandler, and Carman by Jean Watson.

The group sang Happy Birthday to Gary Shangraw. Their final song was God Bless America.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at noon, will be the next luncheon meeting. It will be held at the Athens Wesleyan Church. Bring your table service, dish to pass, and drink. Coffee is provided.

Ted said the parting prayer, wishing for God’s care and safety.