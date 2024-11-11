Tri-Town Insurance supports the community

By Wendy Post —

Last month, Tri-Town Insurance reached out to the community through donations to Kali’s Klubhouse and The Joshua House. The recipients of the funds were chosen as a result of a partnership between Tri-Town Insurance Agency and one of their insurance companies, NYCM.

The donations were just over $900 each, and the organizations, as stated by Art Poulton from Tri-Town Insurance, were selected based on their efforts and contributions to the communities and individuals they serve.

Tri-Town Insurance Agency supports various organizations throughout the year with different events, including the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament, Historic Owego Marketplace Holiday events, the Owego Hose Teams, Inc. Annual Golf Tournament, and the Elks Food Pantry Fundraiser, to name a few.

In addition, the company also fundraises weekly with Friday Jean Day, where each employee donates $2 every Friday they wear jeans. They in turn donate that money to a deserving organization.