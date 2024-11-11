Letter: A battle with our spiritual enemy

Dear Editor,

A plea to God! Father, all your children come together in agreement to pray for peace in our land. We beseech your intercession on behalf of the people of this land whose hearts and very souls are bruised and broken from all the lies and deceptions we have been bombarded with from our spiritual enemy.

Our battle is not with flesh and blood but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. We put on the full armor of God and stand boldly and bravely against the enemy of our souls and take our peace back!

We declare, with your help, to fight back and no longer sit and watch as the enemy ravages our people, our land and our inheritance from you; the ability to love each other unconditionally and to be united under your sovereign leadership.

We will no longer fight with each other, but we will pit our passionate anger against the one who attacks us with the intention to vanquish your people. We call on your mercy to assemble your heavenly warrior angels and send them to join forces with your children to battle against the evil who set itself against us.

All your children are sending a tsunami of prayers filled with Faith and belief in your sovereignty to your throne with an urgent appeal for your assistance with this battle. We are fed up and filled with righteous anger for the abuse of your children and the evil that he has got away with for so long. We stand ready to do your bidding.

We know that we need our hearts and minds cleansed of all the fear, negativity, depression, anxiety, worry, spiteful pride and evil of any kind so that we can receive fully your allotment of unconditional Love for all mankind, indeed, every living thing on this planet and then we will be able to minister to those who have suffered for so long at the hands of the enemy.

We stand boldly and courageously ready for direction from Your Holy Spirit’s assignment for us. We pray in the most powerful and mighty name of Jesus, the name above every name! Amen!

Author,

Nancy Brown

Owego, N.Y.