‘Desire to Inspire’ – a networking event

By Wendy Post

Twenty-two women participated in a recent networking event, “Desire to Inspire”, at The Gambrel at Hillis Acres, located in Berkshire, N.Y. The event, held for Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce members and non-members, offered a learning and inspirational experience.

According to Nicole Kobziewicz, Northern Tioga Chamber secretary, the goal of the event was to create a supportive space for women currently running their own businesses or aspiring to start one.

The event, Kobziewiz added, fostered encouragement, inspiration, support, networking, and the opportunity to gain business knowledge. They also raised funds through a 50/50 raffle for two Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce scholarships for Newark Valley High School seniors – one for a student heading to college (a continuing scholarship) and, new this year, one for a student entering the trades. Additionally, attendees received information on Chamber membership and some of the benefits of joining.

Speakers included Carrie King, owner of NextHome Kingdom Homes, who served as the opening speaker; Deb Darpino, owner of Clean EZ, LLC, who spoke on work-life balance in business; Nicole Kobziewicz, owner of Nicole Kobziewicz Financial Coaching, who discussed financial peace in business and defining business success; Lisa Jensen, an independent insurance agent with Klossner Valenta Insurance, who spoke on business and insurance; Laura Sage, owner of Cooper Sage Financial, who covered business and taxes; and Jodi Bobbet and Laura Sage from Prudential Financial, who spoke on business and investments.

The Northern Tioga County Chamber currently has about 65 members. The chamber looks forward to hosting the event in 2025. To learn more about the chamber and its events and activities, visit northerntiogachamber.org/.