Lollipop Kids at the Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center will be adding another session of Lollipop Kids on Wednesdays beginning Nov. 6, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the center, located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. The Friday Lollipop Kids will now be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lollipop Kids is an unstructured, open gym program for children ages one through five and their parents. The cost is $10 per child per class.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center, a not for profit organization, offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, dance, TaeKwon-Do, and more. For more information on Lollipop Kids or any other programs, visit owegogymnastics.com or call the office at (607) 687-2458.