Letter: Shining A Light On The Service Of Local Veterans 

In 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day, calling on the nation to “solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting and enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”

In the nearly seven decades since, millions more Americans, including residents of Tioga County, have bravely taken up the call to protect and serve. This Nov. 11, we will come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate these brave individuals who have served our country in uniform.

Now more than ever, our veterans and their families need our support. In a time when our country is divided on so many issues, we can all agree that these public servants who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude.

That’s why, this year, the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency is joining the New York State Association of Counties, National Association of Counties (NACo), and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO) for Operation Green Light for Veterans, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of our veterans.

Roughly 250,000 members transition out of the armed services each year. In the period following separation from the military, service members face the challenge of transitioning to a post-military civilian life. Tragically, evidence suggests that transitioning veterans are at higher risk for suicide, yet they often do not receive adequate support and resources. Veteran suicides have claimed over 30,000 lives since 2001 alone, which is four times more than the number of U.S. military personnel who died in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, Tioga County is illuminating The County Courthouse, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, the Health and Human Services Building, and other sites beginning on Nov. 4 to remind the veterans and their families in our community that we are here for them.

We encourage individuals and businesses to join us by changing one light bulb in the entryway of your house or business to a green bulb. By shining a green light, you let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported. While this event is focused on the week of Veterans Day (Nov. 4-11), we encourage individuals to continue to shine the light year-round.

Operation Green Light is also an opportunity to raise awareness of the resources available to veterans and their families. At the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency, we are proud to serve around 8,000 veterans, military personnel, and their families through events, programs, and benefit services.

Throughout the year, our county staff is busy connecting our veterans, military, and their families to federal and state benefits, helping them manage employment needs and doctors’ appointments, as well as helping them find veteran peers who can assist with the transition back to civilian life.

Veterans, military, and family members can learn more about available services, programs, and volunteer opportunities at https://tiogacountyny.com/departments/veterans-service-agency/, on Facebook, or by calling (607) 687-8228 or emailing us at veterans@tiogacounty.gov.

This Veterans Day, join us in shining a light of hope and support. Join Operation Green Light and let’s turn Tioga County green for our veterans!

Sincerely,

Michael Middaugh, Director

Tioga County Veterans Service Agency