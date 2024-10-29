Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Oct. 10, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew T. Russell-Wilkins of Owego, N.Y. for the charge of Assault in the third degree. This charge resulted from an investigation into a disturbance.

During the investigation, it was found that Russell-Wilkins had engaged in a physical altercation, according to deputies, resulting in injury to another.

Russell-Wilkins was processed at the Tioga County Jail and issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Owego Court at a later date.

~

On Oct. 11, 2024 the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Danielle J. Rennells, of Candor, N.Y., for the charges of DWI, and other vehicle and traffic violations.

The charges stemmed from an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in the Town of Tioga. During the investigation, it was found that Rennells was under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.

The defendant was issued appearance tickets and released to appear in the Town of Tioga Court at a later date.