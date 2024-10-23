Tioga County Property Transactions

On Oct. 10, 2024, property located at 11 Oakwood Dr., Town of Owego, from John Barnett to Nicholas Keeler and Rebecca Dailey for $342,000.

On Oct. 11, 2024, property located at 269 Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from Greg and Lisa Hall to Gerald and Young Cotter for $320,000.

On Oct. 11, 2024, property located at 151 Depew Rd., Tioga, from Roberta Robinson to Nicholas Jaye for $121,000.

On Oct. 11, 2024, property located at 36 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Glady Struble to Marcelo Occhipinti for $80,000.

On Oct. 15, 2024, property located at 1124 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Liam and Samantha Harrington to Edgar Morocho for $223,000.

On Oct. 15, 2024, property located at 8 Holiday Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Dustin and Michelle Lee to Lee and Tammy Godbold for $260,000.

On Oct. 15, 2024, property located at 5677 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Brett and Amy Bennett to MS Gregg Holdings LLC for $170,000.

On Oct. 15, 2024, property located at 132 Wright Rd., Town of Candor, from Brian Ward and Dawn Shedden to Austin and Cortney Wojtalewski for $30,000.

On Oct. 15, 2024, property located at 11 Holmes Ave., Town of Owego, from Kathleen Hamilton to Lisa Toton for $220,500.

On Oct. 16, 2024, property located at 590 Dugan Rd., Town of Owego, from Janet Bunnell to Daniel and Andrea Brown for $135,000.

On Oct. 16, 2024, property located at 2940 State Route 17C, Tioga, from Arlene Snyder, Karen Petzold and Julia Wendela to Carla and Matthew Skinner for $200,000.