Readers’ Column for the week of October 20, 2024

Free Wurlitzer piano. Great condition. Call (607) 659-4922.

Ten thousand years ago, ancient peoples who predated the Iroquois as well as the Clovis, mined minerals in upstate New York, releasing byproducts such as arsenic. Tioga County New York had coal mines in the 1800s, and bluestone is still mined in Broome County. When the Erie Canal was dug there was an explosion of new religions and extremists in the “burned out” Genesee Valley due to such hallucinogens; even as recently as Randall Terry and, of course, the Grateful Dead vacationing at Watkins Glen. This was documented by Janet Evanovich and cataloged by Rod Serling in the Twilight Zone. That’s why economists refer to the resource curse.

I have a male 11-week-old Tuxedo Kitten, litter trained and very friendly that is looking for a new home. He is free to a loving family. Call (607) 687-9679.

I had another incident where a dog come after me from this same house with the three dogs, with nobody around. I tried yelling and shaking my little foot with a long stick at it. I guess I should have let the dog bite me. Maybe something would be done. I called the dog catcher and absolutely nothing is done. So I guess you have to let a dog bite you and then call the police, then maybe the dog catcher will come out. I don’t know. That’s the only way I could think of and hopefully the the dogs have had their rabies shots.

I would just like to say a special thank you to Jim at the Med Shed. He went above and beyond, and was gracious and helpful in getting us the equipment that we needed to take care of my uncle. I just wanted him to know that we really appreciate it. It’s good to see nice people in the world today. There are just too few and far between. Thank you Jim, we really appreciate what you did for us!

To the person who wrote in about the skateboard area being lit up after 11 p.m. Oh my, it’s to prevent vandalism! Would you rather pay an electric bill or pay for the skateboard park rebuild to the tune of thousands of dollars? Vandalism is probably the number one problem in Owego. Of course it should be lit up!

Cat Found on Smith Creek Road in Nichols, about one and a half miles from Best Buy / Crown. Must identify, call (607) 759-7467.

So I got to thinking with the recent evacuation in Florida from Hurricane Milton, all those cars lined up and gassing up, what would it have been like if they were all electric vehicles? Electric vehicles take eight hours to charge. If anybody has an answer, I’d be interested in hearing it. Thank you.

If this is true, then the Owego Village Trustees and the Owego Historical Preservation Committee should be ashamed of their roles and their attempts to prevent the Owego American Legion Post 401 from replacing their disintegrating sign with an updated illuminated state-of-the-art sign that was donated to them by one of their members. I was told that this has been caused between the two entities, lawyers, code officials, and the president of the OHPC took it upon himself to find a buyer for this memorial donated sign because it went against residential historical guidelines. Never has this veteran’s facility been a residence, therefore it shouldn’t be treated as such. When I saw the sign was installed, I was proud that all was finally resolved. The eyesore sign was replaced, and the important veterans and community information could be shared in real-time, only for folks to eventually be threatened with arrest. I hope the village trustees rethink this atrocity. Vote in a code amendment and leave this community-giving veterans club alone! After all, there are much more important issues to be addressed.

I’d like to say thank you to the Endicott Price Chopper. I’m a senior citizen and do not have a computer, and they have signs for walk-in flu shots and Covid. I went last night, and the pharmacist was wonderful and they did it in a timely manner. Thank you.

Someone was looking for an Avon representative last week or the week before. There’s a Debbie’s Online Avon Store. The phone number is (607) 771-8011. It’s open 24 hours a day.

In regard to the sign at the Legion, I’d like to support the Legion and their sign, but I’m guessing it must be conflicting with OHPC guidelines? Or zoning restrictions? If so, those things should have been researched before the sign went up.

I do guitar setups, restrings, deep cleans, electronics repairs and / or upgrades, tuning machine swaps, etc. Rate depends on the job. Text (607) 435-1089 to discuss what your needs are. I don’t mess with truss rod replacements, nut replacements, cracked or broken neck repairs (I’ll replace if possible). I’m located in Owego.

Enough with the so-called reality shows and sitcoms, demand better programing, they are turning your brains into mush. Also stop the idol worshipping of the “celebrities” and believe in your self.

News Flash, you can be a good person without being indoctrinated into a religious organization that wants to control you and worship their god.

Apparently the motto of the Town Highway Department is, “If at first you don’t succeed, spend more money to repair it again.” Rather than raise the manholes before paving, now they raise them after the fact, which means more excavation and openings for water to infiltrate and cause heaving in the winter. Way to go.

We had such a great time enjoying the Candor Fall Festival this year! There were so many wonderful events, vendors, and family fun! Side Hill Acres was the highlight! The kids loved being able to feed the animals, and we enjoyed a great BBQ lunch. We bought many goodies to take home. Thank you to everyone who planned and worked the event.

To the Lockwood window shooter that is driving the blue car or black truck; there are cameras out watching for you this year.

Kudos to the Waverly boys soccer team and coach. We were at a game recently when one of the Owego players was down. The Waverly players ALL took a knee until that player was back on his feet. That’s true sportsmanship. Don’t think it went unnoticed.

And now for some actual facts. 1) It is an electronic billboard in front of the Legion, which is illegal according to zoning (not OHPC). They are certainly allowed a sign, such as the one the VFW has on Main Street. Electronic billboards are not legal in residential areas. 2) It was installed without proper electrical applications / inspection, which is against village code. 3) Because someone at this Legion post thinks they are above the law, plus chooses to ignore the American Legion mission statement of “promoting good citizenship” by adhering to zoning and code, like everyone else, yes it is costing taxpayers – because of their flagrant disregard. They were given guidance years ago. They are disrespecting you, their neighbors. My family has veterans in every generation, dating back to the Civil War; they would be aghast at this blatant disregard of the laws they fought for – that protect the health and safety of, and are meant to apply to, everyone equally.