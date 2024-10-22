Fatal accident reported on Route 17 in the town of Owego

On Oct. 22, 2024, at approximately 1:14 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 17 westbound in the Town of Owego for a report of a two-car serious motor vehicle crash.

The investigation determined that a tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the roadway when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the tractor-trailer died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The operator of the tractor-trailer, Letcher E. McKinney II, age 61, was not injured.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation and Drone Units, Apalachin Fire Department, New York State Police, New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and New York State DOT.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.