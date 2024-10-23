Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 7, 2024 through Oct. 13, 2024 there were 71 calls for service, one traffic ticket was issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

Nathan Relyea, age 30 of Spencer, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on West Main Street. Relyea was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Lucas J. Matteson, age 39 of Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant for Shoplifting / Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor). Matteson was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Dean A. Degaramo Jr., age 25 of Elmira, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant for Criminal Mischief in the First Degree (D Felony). Degaramo Jr. was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.