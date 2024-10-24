Verdict rendered in Thomas Rath Murder Trial; Joseph M. Howell found guilty on all charges

By Wendy Post —

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The murder trial for Thomas Rath ended at the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego, N.Y. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 when the 12-member jury rendered a guilty verdict for each charge against the defendant, Joseph M. Howell.

After approximately four hours of deliberations, and additional time for several requests made by the jury, Joseph M. Howell was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and three counts of intimidating a witness in the abduction, torture, and murder of 34-year-old Thomas Rath, a resident at Ithaca’s homeless encampment. Joseph Howell will not be sentenced for the second-degree murder charge, only the first-degree murder charge.

According to Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin, the maximum sentence for first-degree murder is life without parole. For the kidnapping charge, Joseph Howell could receive anywhere from 25 years to life, but this is likely to run concurrently with the murder sentence.

For the charges of intimidating a witness, which can be consecutive to the murder sentence, Joseph Howell could face two to four years on each of those charges, according to District Attorney Martin.

Thomas Rath’s decomposed body was discovered on Aug. 3, 2023 in a shallow grave in Candor, N.Y., and after an extensive investigation by both the prosecutor and the defense, as they unraveled the events that occurred between Rath’s disappearance in May 2023 and the discovery of his decomposed body in August 2023.

On trial over the past week was 38-year-old Joseph M. Howell, of Newfield, N.Y. Of average height and with a stocky build, clean shaven, and dressed for court, Howell sat and listened to prosecution witnesses who testified throughout the week. They not only admitted to being involved in the events that took place in May 2023, but also aided the prosecution in painting a picture of a scorned man who wanted revenge in a bad way.

Testimony of Robert Hines, of Candor, N.Y., and of David Maycumber, of Newfield, N.Y., provided insight into what happened May 20 and 21, 2023, both men describing the brutality of the crimes committed, crimes that involved an abduction and kidnapping, hours of torture and abuse, and an eventual fate with death.

Testimony was also offered by Colleen Dillon, one of the defendants charged with the murder of Thomas Rath in 2023. Colleen Dillon pleaded guilty to a reduced kidnapping charge in exchange for her cooperation in the case.

That plea deal, reached on Sept. 9, lowered Dillon’s sentence to 10 years in prison with five years of supervision, provided she complies with the terms, which included testifying against co-defendants.

Throughout the week, the defense argued the credibility of the witnesses and did not feel that the burden of proof was met by the prosecution.

The prosecution, throughout the trial, collected evidence in cooperation with the State Police and other agencies as the story of what happened in May 2023 began to unravel. Evidence included photos of remnants from a burn pit that were concluded to be pieces from the tarp used in the garage where Rath was tortured, to shell casings found, text messages sent, and even brief footage from the point of Rath’s abduction out of what is referred to as “The Jungle”, in Ithaca, N.Y.

In fact, the jury put in a request at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday to view the video again, the footage revealing a zip-tie bound Thomas Rath. The jury also requested that testimony surrounding ammunition found on a nightstand at Joseph Howell’s home at 21 Benjamin Hill Heights in Newfield, N.Y. The jury also requested that the difference in the elements for first- and second-degree be explained again.

Regarding the ammunition, the prosecution was able to link ammo casings found on Ekroos Road in Candor, N.Y. to casings found at 21 Benjamin Hill Heights. The number of rounds missing from the magazine and chamber also corresponded with the evidence found at the gravesite of Thomas Rath, and on Elkroos Road in Candor, N.Y. The testimony detailed the weapons and ammunition found, and their connection to 21 Benjamin Hill Heights.

The difference in the charges, as explained by Tioga County Judge Adam Schumacher, is that in order to be found guilty of first-degree murder, the jury must decide if the defendant caused the death, did so with intent, and did so in a cruel manner, as some testified throughout the trial.

The judge continued to explain that second degree murder would be if the defendent caused a death in relation to his conduct, and as a consequence of that conduct.

The distinction, in this instance, between first- and second- degree murder would be the torture element. The judge also explained that intentional would mean the infliction of extreme pain on the person and the person enjoyed it. That is the definition of depraved.

When the jury notified the court at approximately 10:38 p.m. that a verdict had been reached, the court readied to hear their decision. The 12-member jury solemnly returned to the courtroom, and as the defendent, Joseph M. Howell, stood with little emotion, and as the jury rendered a guilty verdict on every count that Howell was standing trial for, in Tioga County, N.Y.

The defense filed a motion to have the verdict moved, citing that the prosecution failed to meet the burden of proof. The judge denied this motion. Bail was denied as well.

Joseph M. Howell was ordered remanded to the Tioga County Correctional Facility; sentencing is set for Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego, N.Y.

Also charged with murder are 48-year-old Angelo Baez, who has a trial coming up, and Jonathan Glennon, aged 31. Others arrested in the case have accepted cooperation agreements.