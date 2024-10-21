Halloween is upon us!

Halloween events are taking place around Tioga County, N.Y. during the week leading up to and on Oct. 31.

On Oct. 25, two separate Halloween events are taking place, the first in downtown Owego for Halloween Fest, from 5-8 p.m.; the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club on Erie Street in Owego will be hosting their event on the same night, Oct. 25, beginning at 6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat is happening in the flats on Oct. 31, with a Candy Check at Croton Hose Co. No. 3, and cars lined up in the access road along North Avenue.

If you like horses, the Annual Trick or Treat with Horses is taking place from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 26, at 588 Marshland Rd. in Apalachin, N.Y.

There will also be a Halloween Party at Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Countryside Community Center, located on Sheldon Guile Boulevard, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Enjoy a delicious lunch of “Ghoulash” followed by a Halloween party with costumes, music and sweet treats beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Many businesses and non-profits will be participating in Halloween activities, so be sure to check your event pages on social media, and look for posters for upcoming events!

Happy Halloween, and we will see you around town!