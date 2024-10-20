What’s Happening for the week of October 20, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

OCTOBER

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime and Creation, every Saturday at 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Conversational Spanish with Mrs. Margarita Valentin. The group meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu also available; includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize valued at $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn, an open fibers group, every Tuesday at noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

OCTOBER 14 to JANUARY 6

GriefShare Support Group, every Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Register at Griefshare.org. Call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261 if you have any questions.

OCTOBER 18, 19 and 20

Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center presents The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., 42 Delphine St., Owego. Tickets are available online at tiahwaga.com, or by calling (607) 687-2130.

OCTOBER 20

Fall Festival Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Proceeds benefit the Annual Children’s Picnic and Christmas Party.

Trash to Treasures at the Owego Elks Emporium, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Ballroom, 223 Front St., Owego. Free Admission. To rent a table, call Barb at (607) 221-9954.

Fruit for Fall, 4 to 6 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C, Tioga Center. All ages are welcome.

OCTOBER 22

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Plaza, Route 17C, Owego. Sponsored by the Owego Lions Club.

Managing Stress and Holiday Budgeting, 1-2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn tips for creating a manageable holiday spending plan, strategies to cope with seasonal stress, and creative alternatives to monetary gifts. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

OCTOBER 23

Smithboro Cemetery Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., 2095 St. Rt. 17C, Barton, 13734. Board members will be elected at this time if needed. They operate by donations; anyone interested in donating can send it to Smithboro Cemetery Association at the same address.

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Preregistration is required the Tuesday before Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Managing Stress and Holiday Budgeting, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

OCTOBER 24

“Mammo on the Move” Mammography Van, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 110 Central Ave., Owego. Call (607) 798-5723 for more information or to make an appointment.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St. Apalachin. NY Connects is your trusted place to go for free, unbiased information and assistance for resources in Tioga County. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how TOI can help you.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Oktoberfest Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The menu includes Bratwurst, German potato salad, vegetables, and a festive dessert. The suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, and $7 for those under 60. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Presents: New York State Multi-Agency Small Business Resource Workshop, 9 to 11 a.m., 5 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-7335 or visit www.tiogachamber.com.

Local Author Ghost Story – Shelly and Rhoda, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 25 and 26

Coburn Library Fall Book Sale, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. from 1 to 4 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Freewill donation, so you pay the amount you feel is reasonable.

Haunted Halls Halloween Fundraiser, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Come and travel through the Haunted Halls for a spooky scary time. There will be a children’s section, and a scarier section for those older. Donations are appreciated. To volunteer or for more information, call (607) 768-5113.

OCTOBER 25

Waverly Senior Social Hour and Financial Independence Presentation, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy a delicious meal and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Halloween Fest, 5-8 p.m., downtown Owego. Hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Halloween at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, 6 p.m., Erie Street, Owego.

OCTOBER 26

Prescription Drug Take Back, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waverly Police Department.

CANCELLED: Third Annual Fall Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Little Meadows Fire Department Hall, 836 Maple St., Little Meadows, Pa.

Jewelry-Making Class, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-5333.

CCE Tioga Facilities Committee Meeting, 10 a.m., Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd. Candor.

Halloween with the Horses, 1 to 3 p.m., Powell Performance Horses, 588 Marshland Rd., Aplalachin.

Spaghetti Dinner, takeout, 4 p.m. until gone, East Berkshire United Methodist Church, 531 East Berkshire Rd., Berkshire. Freewill donation. For more information, call (607) 205-9051.

OCTOBER 27

Music and Storyteller Singer / Songwriter Daryl Mosley, 6 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. This performance is free to the public, and they will collect a love offering to help the musician with travel expenses. For more information, visit www.darylmosley.com.

Halloween Cookie Decorating Class, Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. This family-friendly event will feature fun and festive cookie designs that you’ll decorate yourself. Perfect for all ages. Space is limited, call (607) 768-5113 for more information or to volunteer.

Carantouan Greenway Experiencing the Last of FALL COLOR at its Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton at 2 p.m. Questions can be addressed at (607) 565-2636.

OCTOBER 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Program, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Steve Brigode will present wildlife photos taken on the Susquehanna River and discuss his process for capturing those images from a kayak. Free, open to all.

OCTOBER 28 and 29

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120.

OCTOBER 30

Owego Moose Lodge Presents Berry-OHBaras Chicken with Coleslaw and Potato Salad, 6 p.m., 6 Goodrich Rd., Owego. The cost is $12.

OCTOBER 31

Trunk or Treat, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Newark Valley United Methodist Church, Main Street, Newark Valley. Free hot dogs and chips.

Trunk or Treat, 5 to 8 p.m., Owego Fire Station No. 3, 8 Talcott St., Owego. Free donuts, hot and cold cider, hot cocoa, coffee, and candy. Anyone wishing to be a part of it can call Judy at (607) 972-8516 to register your vehicle. Owego Police will be checking candy.

Halloween Party, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center. Enjoy a delicious lunch of “Ghoulash” followed by a Halloween party with costumes, music and sweet treats beginning at 12:30 p.m.

NOVEMBER 1 to NOVEMBER 30

Tioga Arts Councils presents Karalyn Hope – Everyone Else Around Me: An Exhibition, Opening Night is Nov. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. After the opening, the exhibit will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 1

Country Music Concert by Clark Jackson, 7 to 9 p.m., Line Dancing by Red’s Line Dancing, 6 to 9 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. For questions, reach out to the Newark Valley Village Office at (607) 642-8686.

NOVEMBER 2

Fall Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Spencer Christian Academy, 721 Ithaca Rd., Spencer. There will be crafts, a bake sale, and a concession stand. Vendor spots are available by calling (607) 589-6366.

Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Corners Fire Station, 500 Day Hollow Rd., Endicott. Lunch is available. Benefits West Corners Fire Auxiliary.

Country Roads Holiday Event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department Hall, 7151 Rte. 38, Newark Valley. For vendor information, email jenmathewson85@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 5

Election Day Drive-Thru Chicken and Biscuit Dinner, 4:30 p.m. until gone, 12515 Rt. 38, Berkshire. The cost is $15. Take-out only.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting 8:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian,

Real Property, Veterans and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 7

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 11

Pulled Pork Lunch (veterans eat free), 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 12

The Eleventh Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2024 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The 2025 Tentative Tioga County Budget Hearing will be held at 10 a.m. in the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 16

Chicken Fettuccine Dinner followed by the Dean Goble Band, 5:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. The cost is a $15 suggested donation.

NOVEMBER 17

Craft Fair sponsored by Owego Rotary, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Free entry; free parking. Over 30 local vendors and an extensive basket raffle, 50/50, silent auction.

NOVEMBER 18

Vendor Registration deadline for Spalding Memorial Library Christmas Market. Join them on Nov. 30; applications can be picked up at the front desk of the library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. There is a $10 registration fee for each 10×10 spot. This is an outdoor event, so be prepared for Wintery weather. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 18. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the NV High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 21

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 9

Kielbasa and Pierogi Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley.