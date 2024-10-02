Owego’s Harris Diner Celebrates Centennial!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Harris Diner, located at 79 North Ave. in Owego, N.Y., has reason to celebrate. It was 100 years ago, and on Sept. 24, 1924, that the first diner graced the property.

Sam Harris, owner and operator since 1982, says that his customers are like family and, along with his staff, welcomed all to celebrate the special occasion. Customers were invited to take a trip back in time on Sept. 24, and to dine as if it were the 1950’s again.

Long-time server Melissa Cotton commented, “For all of the years you’ve kept us busy, we’re paying you back.”

Harris Diner serves up something for every appetite, from breakfast fare to sandwiches, soups and salads, and stellar pies.

According to their two-page Centennial Menu, fresh, piping hot coffee was served for ten cents. A piece of delicious homemade signature pie made by Melissa went for fifteen cents. Back then you could have had it a la mode for 25 cents.

For the lunch crowd, a bowl of soup with crackers went for 20 cents, a hamburger was 25 cents, and a la carte French fries were 20 cents.

Sam’s mother, affectionately known as the “Pie Lady,” prepared pies from scratch for years, and worked at the diner until age 90. Louise passed away in 2019, and her photo now rests in a frame near the register for all to see.

And today, Melissa noted, “Apple pie is the most requested, everybody likes Mom’s apple pie,” and, for the Centennial, Melissa baked blueberry, pumpkin, peach, coconut cream, and more.

This writer noticed, too, that loyal patrons aren’t shy about ordering their favorite slice of pie to accompany their breakfast.

Sam’s parents, Ted and Louise Harris, brought the family into the diner business when Sam was growing up with his four brothers. Ted operated the well-known Coffee Brake Diner on Route 96 in Catatonk, and originally opened in 1970; since then, Sam has carried on the tradition in Owego.

When asked about the future, Sam remarked, “I’m going to keep it going.”

Prior to becoming Harris Diner, and from an article written by Town of Owego Historian Peter Gordon in January for this publication, the story of 79 North Ave. is an incredible chapter of village history.

Gordon wrote that Bill Conway, from Lyons, N.Y. (between Rochester and Syracuse), was on his way to New Jersey to purchase a diner when his car broke down in Owego, N.Y. The year was 1924.

As Conway waited for his car repair, he strolled around Owego. Conway acted upon an opportunity to rent the 79 North Ave. property, and referred to it as a “peanut stand” in a 1974 “Owego Gazette” article.

Conway then purchased a prefab diner model from the O’Mahoney Diner Co. in Elizabeth, N.J. It was shipped to Owego via rail by the Lehigh Valley Railroad.

Picture this; on Sept. 24, 1924, the Conway ‘s Club Diner was towed to its new home on North Ave. by a team of horses!

Gordon noted that the original structure was largely replaced.

After the 2011 flood, a number of people helped get Harris Diner up and running. Sam’s place was actually one of the first establishments back open for business.

Fast-forward to today, and Harris Diner is a classic-style diner featuring a counter with stools and several cozy tables. The walls are adorned with numerous photos of baseball’s iconic players including Sam’s favorite, Mickey Mantle. A New York Yankees spatula hangs on the wall next to Sam’s grill; on an adjacent wall you’ll find a Lou Gehrig license plate.

As you wait for your order, take notice of shelves filled with vintage and amusing coffee mugs, and set aside for the regulars who frequent the diner. For the Centennial, Harris Diner sold mugs with the dates 1924-2024, and imprinted with the sentiment, “Eat Better with Sam.”

Sam’s generosity has helped many, including his brother Bobby. Pastor Bobby Harris, of Haven of Rest Ministries, has been holding a Men’s Bible Study at the Harris Diner on Wednesday’s for several weeks now, and after the group had to vacate their previous gathering place.

Pastor Bobby is thankful for Sam’s huge heart, and prays that the group will find a new place in the near future. Serving and helping those in need in the community is all part of the Harris family legacy.

Harris Diner is located near the Historic Owego Fire Station. Hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

For more information, give the diner a call at (607) 687-6689.