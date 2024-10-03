Foundry property deemed a threat to Public Health; Multiple agencies partner to clear property; offer services

By Wendy Post —

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, multiple agencies arrived at the Foundry Street homeless camp in Owego, N.Y. to post the property as a threat to public health, and to offer services and assistance to those residing there.

With the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Owego Police Department, Department of Environmental Conservation representatives, Tioga County Mental Health and Department of Health, clergy, social service workers, and organizations that assist the homeless and local officials on hand, entry to the property was made and signs posted.

Of the approximately 14 residents remaining that have been calling the encampment their home, they were offered immediate assistance at the Renewal Ranch on West Main Street, where organizations were gathered and waiting to begin assisting those desiring help.

Several residents of the encampment did not leave, but were told they have 24-hours to vacate. When this writer asked them where they would go, they said they didn’t know.

One gentleman in particular, who this writer has spoken with before at the grounds, said that he could never comply with requirements, and was concerned that he would end up in jail. He spoke of his family, and his plight, but our conversation was cut short as another camp resident was already digging through his personal items, and he had to return to his campfire and the area where he was squatting.

The journey from the initial settlement at the Foundry location to Tuesday’s delivery by the Department of Health of an order deeming the property a health risk has been a challenge for social service workers as well as officials, with a dumpster placed at one point to assist with the looming crisis, and municipal buildings that have opened their doors to welcome our homeless residents during the winter months.

But now, and on Sept. 24, 2024, the property is deemed uninhabitable, and posted signs warn residents of the hazard. Those who enter the property can be fined or charged with a misdemeanor, with a combination of fines rendered and a maximum of 6-months in prison for the violation.

It all began with an investigation into a Village of Owego complaint, with Tioga County Public Health determining that numerous public health hazards existed at the property including food and household garbage, raw sewage and human waste, toxic materials, drug paraphernalia, and, most concerning, soil containing Cadmium and Lead.

The Brownfield site, also known as Tioga Casting Facility, is a seven-acre parcel with one acre fenced in, which is currently monitored by the Department of Environmental Conservation as a level four on the New York State DEC Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Site. Homeless residents also occupied the remaining six acres, where the public health hazards and soil contamination were found.

According to Tioga County Public Health, the health risks of Cadmium and Lead on the human body can result in acute exposure symptoms such as respiratory distress, flu-like symptoms, gastrointestinal disturbances, abdominal pain, headaches, and fatigue. Long-term exposure could lead to chronic illness such as cognitive impairment, anemia, kidney damage, hypertension, reproductive toxicity, bone demineralization, lung cancer, and/or prostate cancer.

“Due to the potential risks for individuals associated with exposure to these heavy metals, the Tioga County Board of Health and Public Health Director feel it necessary to issue an order declaring the property unfit for human habitation,” said Heather Vroman, Tioga County’s Public Health director.

According to the DEC’s re-evaluation of the site in July, the levels of contamination mean the property should stay zoned for industrial or commercial use only; and is not fit for residential or living use. However, the surrounding community can rest assured that there is no concern or health risk for those residing outside of the seven-acre parcel, Vroman emphasized.

“We recognize this is a sensitive issue with many facets,” said Vroman, adding, “However, first and foremost, it is the mission of Tioga County Public Health to protect the health and safety of the community and all those living here.”

She continued, “Once it was brought to our department’s attention that people living in temporary structures on the site may be exposed to hazardous pollutants we acted immediately. We have been working with county officials and community partners to ensure resources are provided to individuals as they relocate.”

The DSS Commissioner, Shawn Yetter, confirmed that assistance for temporary housing is available for anyone from the Castings property. Further, Vroman noted, this continues to be a collaborative effort with multiple local and State agencies and community partners.

Two individuals that have worked personally and on behalf of their organizations and ministry have been painstakingly moving towards a resolution for the homeless population.

Michelle McLaren, with Catholic Charities, has been successful in assisting individuals at the property, getting them connected with services and oftentimes housing.

Pastor Jay Geistdorfer, from the Owego Nazarene Church, has also been “boots on the ground” through this process, working to connect the homeless population with resources.

“This is the best group I have ever worked with to resolve a problem,” said Geistdorfer about the urgency of protecting Public Health and getting the homeless residents the services they need.

“It’s a unified effort, and we are trying to provide them [the homeless residents] with options.”

After the property was deemed uninhabitable on Tuesday morning, the folks wanting services were taken directly over to Renewal Ranch to begin the process.

“We had some success,” added Geistdorfer of their efforts in the months that preceded the Public Health Order on the property, “We were able to get some in rehab, and some into housing. It’s been a good community effort, and we’re going to do our best to try and meet their needs.”

There is no set date for when the property will be cleared, but it will most likely take some time. Vroman stated that the DEC, since their initial determination on July 11, 2024, would continue to monitor things.

Walking through the camp on Tuesday, this writer observed multiple structures, built by residents to provide shelter from the elements. There was a teepee, tents, wooden structures, campfires, grills, and even several stray cats that were living among the residents.

One tent, in particular, caught my eye. It was cleverly constructed between two trees; an additional tarp tiered over the top, offering an extra layer of protection from the elements. The resident built a deck off the front, had a fire pit for night time heat, and even had a grill for cooking. A broom leaned against a nearby wheelbarrow; indicating that the resident took pride in the construction of their homeless abode.

Another structure was enclosed, with shelves on the outside, and strewn toys and children’s shoes scattered about. It was evident that someone made this their home, and put time and work into it as well. Inside was a bed, blankets, more book-type shelves, and a bevy of belongings.

Alternatively, layers of trash covered the ground in many areas, with one overflowing dumpster needing to be emptied again. This writer found needles, trash and diapers; and basically what one would expect to find in the absence of a working sewer or running water.

But all was not lost here, some of our area’s homeless residents found a place to settle in; but for the county, health is the number one priority, and the agencies, organizations and individuals working together to find a solution did so painstakingly, and with complete abandon, assisting the area’s vulnerable population.

To learn more about public safety, how you can get resources or find services, contact the Tioga County Department of Health by calling (607) 687-8630. A remediation plan is forthcoming.

