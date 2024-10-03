Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hey there. My story is sad, but it has to be told. I am one of four kittens. Our mom did a good job feeding us when we were born outside, sometime around May. She fed us well until her milk was gone and we had to look for food.

One day when Gail was driving she saw a black garbage bag moving, so she stopped. It was the four of us kittens, digging in the trash looking for food. Gail scooped us all up and took us home.

We were a mess, with nasty eye infections. Gail got us cleaned up and took us to the vet to get our shots and get us fixed. Now, months later, we are healthy and eating real food.

I am the friendliest of the four and named Andre. If you think you might want me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033. You can help with our vet bills by dropping off bottles and cans at the Redemption Center in Owego. She has a donation jar there as well.

Gail’s last raffle is now at Up the Creek Consignment, two baskets of lady’s spa things. Thank you.