Owego Doughboy Goes to Washington!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

“Good morning, Mister Zip-Zip-Zip, you’re surely looking fine, in olive drab and khaki, your hair cut short as mine,” are just a few lines from a popular World War I tune by Robert Lloyd. A salute to American soldiers, the song was popular in the U.S. when our Doughboys were being shipped to the Western Front.

The song is a personal favorite of Owego resident Gary Mattscheck as is the George M. Cohan tune, “Over There.” Mattscheck had both songs on his mind during a recent trip to our Nation’s Capital.

“Over There,” was written to galvanize Americans going “over there” (across the Atlantic) to join war-weary Allied armies in 1917. It also offered inspiration to the loved ones left behind on the home front.

Mattscheck honors our Tioga County Doughboys by marching in the annual Memorial Day parade, and attends the annual Veterans Day ceremony, among other events.

Our community faithfully remembers the 25 Tioga County Doughboys who lost their lives, and honors all that served.

Gary commented, “I started participating as a Doughboy after the one hundredth anniversary of the end of World War I in 2018.”

Mattscheck attended a Sept. 13 Wreath-Laying and Illumination Ceremony at the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Gary remarked, “I went to Washington, D.C. to represent all of Owego.”

Gary’s adventure started in Syracuse, N.Y. where he boarded a train, and then traveled several hours to D.C.’s Union Station.

Mattscheck was excited to meet up with members of the East Coast Doughboys. A group of re-enactors and living historians, and most from Maine to Virginia, the East Coast Doughboys participate in several special events throughout the year.

And, not surprisingly, when Gary introduced himself to others gathered for the occasion, a few asked if he meant Oswego. Gary made sure to explain that he is not from “up there.”

One living historian was none other than General John J. Pershing himself, who was celebrating his 164th birthday. Pershing was the Commander of the American Expeditionary Forces during World War I, and the Wreath Laying ceremony honored Pershing.

“The entire ceremony, the wreath-laying and evening illumination, was very moving,” Gary said, adding, “I’m so glad I decided to go.”

A friend had originally planned to go along, but was unable to. Gary’s first time in D.C., he is pleased how the solo trip worked out.

For the Sept. 13 event, Gary geared-up from head to toe in the traditional Doughboy uniform featuring khaki attire and olive drab wool. However, Gary realized that he had not brought along his pair of leg wraps. Luckily, another Doughboy had a spare to share.

And then Gary paid-it-forward by donating an extra copy of the song previously mentioned, “Mr. Zip-Zip-Zip” on a 78-rpm record he had, and presented it to another Doughboy. The gentleman had brought along a Victor phonograph to the event, and where guests enjoyed listening to classic tunes from the time period.

The World War I Memorial, which opened in 2021, is located in the former Pershing Park, and one block from the Washington Monument. “A Soldier’s Journey,” a remarkable 25-ton bronze sculpture, is the final piece of the memorial and spans nearly 60-feet in length and stands 10-feet high.

Designed by master sculptor Sabin Howard, who was a guest speaker at the Illumination Ceremony, the piece features 38 larger-than-life-size human figures, and tells the story of our nation’s Doughboys.

Gary had a little time to explore following the Wreath Laying at 11 a.m. and until the Illumination Ceremony at 7:15 p.m., so he joined other Doughboys, all still dressed in their uniforms, for lunch at Elephant & Castle on Pennsylvania Avenue, and a quick walk from the memorial. Gary said he had looked forward to his Friday fish, and especially enjoyed fish and chips at a British-themed restaurant.

Before he departed for his long journey home Gary, along with about 20 other Doughboys, visited the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. Needless to say, the war history section featuring World War I captured Mattscheck’s attention.

Gary wishes to thank Father Galen of Blessed Trinity St. Patrick’s Parish for giving him a ride to Syracuse, and also thanks Luke Kaczynski for helping him with trip planning and giving him a ride back to Owego from Syracuse.

For those interested, the illumination ceremony can be viewed on-line at www.youtube.com/watch?v=75-d3sOGCRI.