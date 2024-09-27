Candor Historical Society to participate in Candor’s Fall Festival

The Candor History Center, located at 25 Main St. in Candor, will hold an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 12, between noon and 2 p.m. The public is invited to stop in to visit (there is no charge), check out the many historical displays, look up genealogy information on your family, look through old Candor School Annuals and various pictures in regards to the town, and much more.

Historical Society members will be on hand to help with any of your Candor history questions, and maybe join or renew your membership. Candor History books by local historian Carol Henry will be available, as well as other books and items of historic significance.

And don’t forget to join the Historical Society’s annual Cemetery Walk, planned for Sunday, Oct. 13, at Maple Grove Cemetery at 1 p.m. The walk is also free and open to the public.

Join Phil Jordan as he leads the group through the cemetery and delivers a fascinating, and always entertaining commentary, focusing on some of Candor’s individuals that are nestled within the grounds.