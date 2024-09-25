Save the Date: Village of Appreciation Night set for October 18

On Oct. 18, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., the Village of Owego will host the annual Village Appreciation Night at Marvin Park (Fairgrounds) in Owego. The event will include live music, a bonfire, free food and drinks, a helicopter landing, K9 demonstrations, hay wagon rides by Fritz Rudin, a Children’s Tent, Face Painting, a Car Cruise-In, Touch-a-Truck, and much more!

This free event is hosted by the Village of Owego, the Owego Police Department, the Owego Fire Department and EMS, and in partnership with community businesses and sponsors.

Launched several years ago to thank our first responders, and following the pandemic, the event offers a night out at the park to celebrate community.

If you would like to get involved or sponsor this event, contact Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy by calling (607) 687-2233.

Stay tuned for more!