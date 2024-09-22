Wood Carvers to showcase their talent during Candor’s Fall Festival of Events

By Carol A. Henry —

The Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers are set to showcase their talents. The 33rd Annual Woodcarving Show will be held at the Candor Fire Hall on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and during Candor’s Fall Festival of Events. Admission to this show is free, and includes several daily demonstrations by the woodcarvers.

This year’s main raffle (pictured) is a hand carved set of circus figures, carved by many of the members of the Catatonk Valley Woodcarving Club. It comes with a circus tent, and many figures that all fit into the accompanying circus wagon for easy storage. This year’s special raffle is sure to be a big hit with kids and grandkids alike. Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance of the show from a member of the club, or purchased at the show. Tickets are $1 each, or eight for $5.

As well as a 50/50 drawing, there will be other smaller raffle items to bid on as the woodcarvers showcase their talents; several of which have participated in several world competitions with carvers represented from around the globe. Many of the woodcarvers have competed in state and national competitions. A few carvers have even brought home ribbons from world competitions. Club members are encouraged to enter competitions as well as display their projects at woodcarving shows.

The Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers is an organization committed to the development and preservation of wood carving skills among the residents of the Catatonk Valley Region and surrounding areas. The group began in 1988 when a small number of people gathered in the home of Roger Westgate, a nationally known woodcarver, to learn more about the fundamentals of woodcarving. Since that time the group has grown, and enjoys sharing their craft with others.

The club consists of carvers with a wide range of experience from novice to intermediate and professional levels. Members attend weekly club meetings at which time some form of instruction is presented. On the last Monday of each month the club holds its business meeting.

Randy Conner, the club’s vice president, stated, “Everyone in the club has their own talent and carves what they most enjoy. Many of them try new techniques during our classes, but everyone has great fun. Everyone in the club is willing to share their special talents.”

The organization is also a great place for new carvers to learn about new tools, products, and techniques from fellow carvers and from nationally known carvers who are invited to give seminars. In addition to carving, members have the opportunity to learn about painting techniques when working on various projects. The club also maintains a lending library of books and videocassettes about carving.

The club is open to new members. To join the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers club an individual must be at least 18 years of age and be interested in woodcarving. Weekly meetings are held on Monday nights in the basement of the Candor Free Library, located at 2 Bank St. in Candor, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (except for holidays). Dues are $10.00 a year.

If you are interested in joining the club or have any questions, feel free to attend one of the meetings or contact Roger Westgate by calling (607) 659-7769; Randy Conner at (607) 659-4352; or email to susandriver@hotmail.com.