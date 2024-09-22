Alzheimer’s Association invites Southern Tier residents to join the 2024 Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Owego on September 28

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Tioga, Chenango and Broome County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hickories Park in Owego. Registration opens at 9 a.m., with opening ceremonies and the Walk at 10 a.m.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s. There are now treatments that change the course of the disease,” says Christine Corbett, vice president of development for the Central New York Chapter.

Corbett added, “We hope that everyone in the community can join us to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally end this disease.”

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York State, there are more than 426,5000 people living with the disease and 543,000 caregivers.

The funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ensure the programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association are free to all who need them, in addition to funding the research and advocacy efforts, which have resulted in new treatments for people living in the early stage.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/Southern-TierCNY.