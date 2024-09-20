31st Annual Richford Potato Festival set for September 21

The Richford Potato Festival celebrated 30 years last year, and is preparing to host this year’s event, set for Sept. 21 with activities taking place in Richford, N.Y. Activities will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richford Historical Society’s Graded Schoolhouse, the Richford Congregational Church, and the new Town offices (old Health Center); and all day long at the Richford Plaza, located at the intersection of Route 38 and Route 79. The Richford Fire Department will have a chicken barbecue available at noon.

The potato festival was started to celebrate the importance of the Clark’s potato seed farm to the town. Every year, on the third Saturday in September, the town is filled with all types of activity. There will be food, entertainment, music, vendors, exhibits and raffles throughout.

The schoolhouse will be hosting a Berkshire Library book sale, historical displays, vendors, Historical Society raffle baskets, sweet potato and taters ‘n cream ice cream, potato grader demonstrations, a Book Signing by Charles Yaple, a Mule Team presentation by Barb Miller, Cornell Raptors with a Birds of Prey Exhibit from 11 a.m. to noon, a free Build a Craft (sponsored by Ithaca Home Depot), and an historical society souvenir and gift tent. There will also be Balloon Animals by Sir James, and Pony Rides by ACES.

Inside will be a display of artifacts and information on the history of the Town. People can tour the 2-story structure and ring the historic school bell for $1 per ring.

The new Town offices, located at the former Health Center, will have vendors set up throughout the day.

The Richford Congregational Church will have potato soup, salt potatoes, potato salad, hot meatball subs, hot dogs and chips, beverages, and potato donuts. There will also be a Quilt Show by Sisters of the Quilt Guild of Richford, a Bake Sale and What Not Sale, information on the Kid’s Club, and music throughout the day.

The Richford Plaza will have music and vendors throughout the day, and a Tractor Crawl with a time TBD.

For more information, you can contact the Richford Historical Society by calling (607) 280-5398, or you can find them on Facebook.