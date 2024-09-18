The Magic of Right Thinking; Using your personal power in a positive way

By Sister Chirya —

For example, a schoolteacher, at the beginning of the academic year, received a report listing her new students on a scale from high to low achievers. About halfway through the academic year, the school advised the teacher they had made an error. They had inadvertently reversed the scale results and reported the high-achieving students as low and the low-achievers as high. However, interestingly by mid-year, the students who were mislabeled as high achievers were performing considerably better than expected, and those reported as low achievers were not performing up to expectations. What was affecting the unusual performance of these two student groups?

The key was the way in which the teacher perceived the students based on the erroneous ranking she had been given.

As social animals, we tend to see ourselves as others see us and to respond in accordance with the negative or positive evaluations directed our way. This habit increasing throughout time, now at the end of the Iron Age, has become an acquired human nature. The words we use and the way we relate to others become part of their memory, their inner thinking and subconscious life. Search for an individual’s positive traits and talents, remind them of their potential, and watch them shine. The light switches ‘ON’ the moment they hear good news about themselves.

This even applies to our non-human companions. Reward your dog and he’ll wag his tail and act friendly. Constantly scold him and you have set him up to snarl and bite.

A self-fulfilling prophecy is a prediction that becomes true. For example, Aristotle convinced his student, Alexander, that he would go on to achieve extraordinary power and success. Alexander (The Great) believed Aristotle’s words, and went on to conquer the known world.

So how are you going to use your power? First, realize that you have this power of positivity and appreciation. Second, get used to using it, with sincerity. To use personal mental power in a negative way only backfires, as negative or waste thoughts we think and say boomerang back within the self.

Our powerful response begins with thoughts the mind creates. Starting early in the morning and throughout the day, pause, sit back, be soul conscious, meditate, connect with Godly power and feed your mind with only positive and happy thoughts for a perfect day. This inner spiritual mental preparation creates happy experiences. Waste no time trying to change the outside; change the ‘within’, that is, the perception of yourself and others, and the ‘without’ takes care of itself.

Use this power often to tell a person the positive things you see in them. Make a habit of telling cashiers at the supermarket they are efficient and doing a great job. Tell the children in your class how much you appreciate them. For some, it may be the first positive thing they have heard in a long time. We encounter people every day who, like ourselves, need to hear positive things they can believe and accept as a part of their unique selves. (Excerpts from an excellent article by Ron Siwiec, a Binghamton resident.)

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)