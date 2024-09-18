Chamber of Commerce puts Spotlight on local businesses

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is putting the Spotlight on local businesses during the month of September.

On Sept. 11, Owego Home, located at 173 Front St. in Owego, was the first to be recognized.

Owego Home, crafted by artist and interior designer Roger Hanson, has quickly become one of the ultimate destinations in the Southern Tier for interior design in both the residential and commercial spaces. The Front Street showroom in Owego features handpicked furnishings and accessories for anyone to purchase.

In addition to the interior design and home decor shopping, Owego Home offers home staging services for those looking to sell their home, a concierge shopping service for those hard-to-find items, and has recently started a new Corporate Art Rental program that promotes local artists by bringing their work into local businesses.

On Sept. 18, at noon, the Alzheimer’s Association will be recognized with a Spotlight for their nonprofit services. This recognition will take place at their 5015 Campuswood Dr. offices in East Syracuse.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter serves a 14-county region in Central New York — Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Tioga and Tompkins Counties, providing education and support to people living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, as well as their caregivers, families, and health care professionals.

The CNY Chapter is committed to advocating for the needs and rights of those facing Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. By advancing the national organization’s goals of accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, they can maximize quality care and support.

Nearly 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s including 426,500 New Yorkers, and these numbers are expected to double by 2050. In New York, more than half a million family and friends are providing unpaid care. Through support groups, care consultations, education classes and social engagement programs, the CNY Chapter advocates and provides support for those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers, so no one has to face this disease alone.

This event will showcase this group’s hard work to help victims of this disease. And don’t miss the 2024 Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Owego on Sept. 28.

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Tioga, Chenango and Broome County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hickories Park in Owego. Registration opens at 9 a.m., with opening ceremonies and the Walk at 10 a.m.

To learn more about Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce, call (607)-687-7335 or email to Business@tiogachamber.com.