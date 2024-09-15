Your Life is Right Now! ‘In-Joy’ your day, moment by moment

By Sister Chirya —

Your life is right now! It is not later! It’s not at that time of retirement. It’s not when you have moved into the new house, or when you get a better job. Your life is right now. It will always be right now. You might as well decide to start enjoying your life right now, because it is never going to get better than right now – that is, until it gets better right now!

When someone greets us, let’s not ignore; nod, mumble, or casually say ‘morning’. Saying ‘Good Morning’ should not be difficult. Rather, be in the moment, experience the energy of the meeting, and the one who has greeted us gets our message plus our pure energy. No matter what mood the person is in, happy, sad, silent, but regardless of their response, in those two seconds we can make their experience of meeting us a good one.

Let’s not wait for others to greet based on hierarchies of age, position or power. We often overlook the power of simple gestures that add happiness, like making eye contact, smiling, paying a compliment, or waving a greeting. By helping others feel good about themselves, our own happiness significantly grows.

See how your positive energy brightens someone’s day today. Everyone is looking to be acknowledged that they matter through your words and actions. Sometimes this is all that people need from you.

Notice how you feel when you greet an old friend, hold the door open for a stranger, or thank your family member. Your kindness in action will let them know you understand their value and importance. For a perfect day, have unconditional acceptance of others and give good wishes. Otherwise we may find ourselves tired and alone at times.

“If you are depressed, you are living in the past. If you are anxious you are living in the future. If you are at peace you are living in the present.”

Our responses to situations determine our happiness and begin with the thoughts our mind creates. Sit back, be soul conscious, meditate, count your blessings, and in this way program your mind with only positive thoughts for a perfect day.

Feeding the mind with good thoughts first thing in the day is like planting healthy seeds in a fertile space. Our inner mental preparation done with care creates beautiful outer realities for us.

Situations and people can be imperfect, but our state of mind should remain perfect – calm, happy, and peaceful. The outer environment is a reflection of our thoughts. Waste no time trying to change the outside; change the ‘within’ and the ‘without’ will take care of itself.

There’s no time like the present. Be still and appreciate what is right in front of you, because in a flash it is gone and a new moment has taken its place! ‘In-Joy’ your day, moment by moment, right now!

