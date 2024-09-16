League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties to host National Voter Registration Day event on September 17

The League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties announced last week they would be participating in National Voter Registration Day (NVRD), a nationwide, nonpartisan effort to register voters on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon with the YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County at both their 80 Hawley St. and 76 Conklin Ave. locations in Binghamton, N.Y.

People may complete a NYS Voter Registration Form as new voters or update their voter information if their name, address, or political party choice has changed. Forms will be available for those who want to apply for a mail in or absentee ballot. Other voter information will also be distributed.

The General Election is set for Nov. 5, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Oct. 26 to Nov. 3 for early voting.