Senior Citizens Foundation makes grant check deliveries

Longtime Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation board member Ross McGraw recently made personal visits to several local nonprofit agencies in the Newark Valley area with money in hand.

Recipients of the awards included Newark Valley’s Tappan-Spaulding Library, Newark Valley Community Connection, and Project Neighbor.

TCSCF makes annual awards to local nonprofits that have projects and programs that address the needs and well being of Tioga County’s senior population.

To learn more about the Senior Citizens Foundation and how you can donate to help the Foundation stay alive and growing, visit https://tcseniorfoundation.com.