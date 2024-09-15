Senior Citizens Foundation makes grant check deliveries

Senior Citizens Foundation makes grant check deliveriesNewark Valley Community Connection board members, from left, Suzanne Hills, Kathy Preston, and Jim Marzen are pictured with Ross McGraw. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert September 15, 2024

Longtime Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation board member Ross McGraw recently made personal visits to several local nonprofit agencies in the Newark Valley area with money in hand.

Senior Citizens Foundation makes grant check deliveries

Erin Chapman, director of Newark Valley’s Tappan-Spaulding Library, is pictured with Ross McGraw. Provided photo.

Recipients of the awards included Newark Valley’s Tappan-Spaulding Library, Newark Valley Community Connection, and Project Neighbor.  

TCSCF makes annual awards to local nonprofits that have projects and programs that address the needs and well being of Tioga County’s senior population. 

Senior Citizens Foundation makes grant check deliveries

Pictured is the Chairperson of Project Neighbor, JeanEllen Parmelee. Provided photo.

To learn more about the Senior Citizens Foundation and how you can donate to help the Foundation stay alive and growing, visit https://tcseniorfoundation.com.

