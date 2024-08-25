The Owego Pennysaver visits our friends in Broome County

Wendy Post, Owego Pennysaver Editor, greets Rowdy and Ruby upon her arrival at the Rumble Ponies Stadium.

Posted By: psadvert August 25, 2024

On Saturday, Aug. 17, The Owego Pennysaver attended the Night of the Grumble Pugs at the Rumble Ponies stadium in Binghamton. The birthday celebration for the team’s very own Grumble Pug, Marvin, was well attended by our four-legged friends.

Wendy Post, on the right, and Tegan Williams, from The Owego Pennyaver, greet guests arriving at the Rumble Ponies Stadium last Saturday.

The Owego Pennysaver was on-hand to talk to folks about our publication and with some fun give-aways, to include our publication and some of its associated supplements.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes arrive for Marvin's party! (Photos by Wendy Post)

You can learn more about the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at rumbleponies.com, or by finding them on Facebook or Instagram.

