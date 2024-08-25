The Owego Pennysaver visits our friends in Broome County

On Saturday, Aug. 17, The Owego Pennysaver attended the Night of the Grumble Pugs at the Rumble Ponies stadium in Binghamton. The birthday celebration for the team’s very own Grumble Pug, Marvin, was well attended by our four-legged friends.

The Owego Pennysaver was on-hand to talk to folks about our publication and with some fun give-aways, to include our publication and some of its associated supplements.

