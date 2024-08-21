Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 7, 2024, property located at 176 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, from Brian O’Connor to Robert A and Claudia L Moody Trust for $232,500.

On Aug. 7, 2024, property located at 247-249 Old Barton Rd., Town of Barton, from Eli Vanderpool to Robin Corby for $3,000.

On Aug. 7, 2024, property located at Route 79, town of Richford, from Brian and Diane Bennett to Jarred Barnes for $144,000.

On Aug. 8, 2024, property located at 339 Drybrook Rd., Town of Candor, from Jill Puccio to Rachael Williamson for $60,000.

On Aug. 8, 2024, property located at 182 Ballou Rd., Tioga, from Jamie Hill to Michael Rader and Sharilyn Johnson for $255,000.

On Aug. 8, 2024, property located at 1021 Hullsville Rd., Town of Owego, from Kathryn Curatolo to Patrick and Olivia Galli for $289,900.

On Aug. 8, 2024, property located at 187 Turkey Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Nancy Kobylarz to Lauran and Nicholas Miller for $184,900.

On Aug. 8, 2024, property located at 314 Front St., Village of Owego, from Dennis and Lisa Curatolo to Laura Johnson for $277,000.

On Aug. 8, 2024, property located at 375 Ro Ki Blvd., Town of Nichols, from Jared and Wendy Landmesser to Amanda and Nicholas Brechko for $299,000.

On Aug. 8, 2024, property located at Day Hollow Road, Town of Owego, from Philip and Catherine Olsen to John and Jennifer Olsen for $32,000.

On Aug. 9, 2024, property located at State Route 17C, Tioga, from Harold III and Rebecca Corby to Kristopher Atchison for $500.

On Aug. 12, 2024, property located at 13 Tudor Dr., Town of Owego, from Robert Swaney to Sibli Kayes for $205,000.

On Aug. 12, 2024, property located at 180 Robinson Hollow Rd., Town of Richford, from Theodore Terwilliger to Sara Horvath for $250,000.

On Aug. 12, 2024, property located at 29 Guiles Rd., Village of Spencer, from Shane Grover to Alyssa McGarvey for $183,500.

On Aug. 12, 2024, property located at 18 Tioga St., Village of Waverly, from Julie Schock to Joseph Breitwieser for $7,968.

On Aug. 12, 2024, property located at 27 Elliott St., Village of Waverly, from Thomas Hakes to Sophia Ellis for $170,000.

On Aug. 12, 2024, property located at 1968 St. Rt. 79, Town of Richford, from Daniel Scherrer to Robert Johnson III for $18,500.

On Aug. 12, 2024, property located at 99 Paige St., Village of Owego, from Susan Walker to Osman Lekperi and Mirsada Ljekperic for $35,000.

On Aug. 12, 2024, property located at 107 Main St., Village of Candor, from Nathan Thomas to Matthew and Sarah Lyle for $296,000.

On Aug. 13, 2024, property located at Jewett Hill Road, Town of Berkshire, from William and Cheryl Simmons to William Simmons for $175,000.

On Aug. 13, 2024, property located at 16 Academy St., Village of Owego, from Nicholas and Helen Litavec to Tawney Clark for $249,000.

On Aug. 13, 2024, property located at 1 Blizzard St., Village of Waverly, from Patricia Donahue By Agent and Dawn Kerchberger As Agent to Timothy and Jennifer Sessaman for $189,000.