Old coot takes a dive

By Merlin Lessler —

(I wrote this article 20 years ago. The other day my cousin, Pat Martin, sent me a framed copy of this, her “favorite” Old Coot article. I decided it was time to give it another airing.)

We closed our pool this week. The water temperature slipped below 70 and was headed downhill fast. My wife stops going in when it drops to 80; my limit is 72. Our son will swim when it’s in the 60’s. If his pals are around he’ll even go in when it’s in the 50’s.

I miss the pool already. It’s kind of a magic device that tells you things about people. Their approach to the water reveals a lot about their personality. It will even tell you what they do for a living, if you know the code.

For instance, some people dive right in. They don’t test the water; they don’t ask, “How is it?” They walk to the edge, lean over and take the plunge. This group is primarily made up of cops, firemen, and nurses. Doctors don’t make the cut; they can’t get in without asking questions about the temperature, the chemical composition, the depth, the texture of the bottom, etc.

People who dive in, but then break the surface with a loud scream, are in sales. They have to let everyone know how it feels; they can’t help themselves.

Some people ask a lot of questions about the temperature before they go in. “Is it cold? Have you gotten used to it? Does it feel okay after you’ve been in a while?” They can’t go in until they know exactly how they might react to it. People in this group are teachers, lawyers, and bank loan officers.

Another personality group enters the water in a calculated and conservative manner. They start by sticking in a toe, and then the foot. Eventually they bend over and get their hands wet and carefully splash water on their bodies. When they’ve completed their “bird bath” they’re ready to take the plunge.

This group finds work as engineers or librarians, unless they go through the process with their backs to the water or with their eyes closed. Then you can find them working in administrative jobs like in schools, government bureaucracies, or with accounting firms.

People who manage to keep their hair dry when they swim are in a special category altogether. They are the titans of business, the corporate “front office” crowd. They get wet but strive to maintain a businesslike image. Dry, combed and styled hair is their substitute for the business suit.

People who stick in a toe, wave to everyone, and then go back and sit in a lounge chair make up the last group that I’ve been able to identify. When they get home they tell everyone how great the water was, what fun. These people run the government; they’re the politicians.

It’s sad to acknowledge that the pool season is over. I won’t be able to finish my analysis of pool personalities. Oh well, maybe next year.

P.S. In case you’re wondering how old coots enter a swimming pool, we hop right in, no matter the temperature; in fact, the colder the water the better. It’s not because we’re fearless or brave; it’s because we love the rush our systems get from the shock of lowering our body temperature so fast. It speeds up the flow of blood to our entire body. We feel like teenagers, if only for a minute. It’s a nice trip down memory lane.

