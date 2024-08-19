Taco Bell on the County’s Planning Board agenda

The Tioga County Planning Board has a request for a Special Use Permit in the Town of Owego on the agenda for the Aug. 21 meeting, this one – Taco Bell.

The Planning Board, which is meeting at 7 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Building on Route 38 in Owego, will be considering a special use permit for a proposed Taco Bell.

And although the location of the proposed restaurant has not been disclosed, it has been speculated that it might possibly go in near the new Aldi build on Route 17C, the location of the former Owego Treadway Inn Banquet Center.

Stay tuned for more!